The Columbus City Council approved a conditional use permit for a new luxury apartment complex, to be named The Landing. The apartment complex is to be located on the northeast quadrant of I-35 and Highway 97, east of Hornsby Avenue.
A rendering of The Landing, a proposed new luxury apartment complex, to be located on the northeast quadrant of I-35 and Highway 97, east of Hornsby Ave.
Submitted photo
A new luxury apartment complex is slated to be built in Columbus during the City Council’s Wednesday, June 8 meeting. It was approved by a 4-1 vote, with council member Rob Busch dissenting. The 150-unit luxury apartment complex is planned to be built near the Southwest side of Clear Lake off of Hornsby Avenue, north of Highway 97, near the Forest Lake border.
The council approved the conditional use permit for the complex, to be named “The Landings of Columbus,” owned by Apollo Development & Co. Construction is estimated to begin at the end of 2023 or early 2024.
The property management group will be Halverson and Blaiser Group will handle the property’s management. Council member Sue Wagamon expressed concern about the management company based on poor reviews.
“There was several negative reviews on them. I know they’ve been in business for a long time and you know, typically you would only hear the bad stuff and not all the good stuff,” Wagamon said.
City attorney Bill Griffith explained that it won’t be the council’s job to manage how the private property of the apartment complex is managed. Chris Harchanko, the managing general partner of Truline Construction, represented the company at the meeting and explained that the owner of the apartment complex will be in charge of managing the manager.
“If the management group was not performing, they certainly could be removed,” Harchanko assured the council.
Apollo Development & Co. and its company affiliates Truline Construction and Truman Howell Architects will construct and own the property. It recently finished construction of the Running Aces Hotel in Columbus.
The apartment complex will be three stories and offer luxury amenities like a pet spa, fitness center, rooftop deck, storage lockers and a dog walk area, but the company excluded the addition of a pool due to high costs.
“They looked at several different studies and the reason why they feel that these are the most important features is because in the industry, they feel this is what people are looking for,” city administrator Elizabeth Mursko explained.
