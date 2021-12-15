Tax rate remains relatively flat despite levy increase
The Columbus City Council approved its 2022 budget and final levy by a 4-0 vote with council member Sue Wagamon not present during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The final approved levy remains the same as the preliminary levy at $3,709,644, a $218,340 or 6.3% increase from last year’s levy at $3,491,304.
The council discussed the budget during the months of August and September when the preliminary levy was approved prior to this final decision.
“During our budget discussions the topics covered were: improve public communications, addressing public nuisance code enforcement services, community events and additional staffing needs,” City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.
Council members and city staff discussed the addition of a full-time public works employee, contracting MNSPECT for ordinance management across the city for public nuisance complaints, allotting money for the park board to complete projects and the costs of mailing city announcements to residents.
The approved tax rate for 2022 is 48.34% compared to 48.25% in 2021.
“This represents a less than 1% increase from the tax rate over 2021,” Mursko said.
For a home valued at $375,000, owners are expected to pay $1,796 in 2022, which is a $2 increase from 2021 at $1,794. Homeowners of a home valued at $275,000 will pay $1,269 in 2022, a $2 increase from 2021.
The reason for the slight levy increase is because not all of the city’s expenses were covered from revenue or what was established in the previous budget.
“You have your budget, minus the revenue, equals your expenses. And the expenses that are not covered with the revenue is where our levy comes from,” Mursko explained, regarding the numbers for 2022.
There are a number of revenue streams the city has, including city growth, grants, fines and building permits.
Mursko attributed city growth of 6.1%, by way of new businesses and residents, in 2021 as a primary reason for the flat tax rate despite the levy increase, which is a goal of the current council.
“We had a model done last year, and it was projected that we wanted to see 5% growth. And that was projected so that we could stabilize our budget and have a flat rate over time, which allows us to plan for the future,” Mursko explained.
Mursko added that grant money the city received helped the tax rate to remain flat this year too. A transportation grant was valued around $717,000 and the CARES Act offered around $279,000 to the city.
“Overall, a conservative approach was taken in looking at all aspects of the budget, from the cost of inflation and the balancing the needs of our growing community,” Mursko said.
Mayor Jesse Preiner, council members Robert Busch and Janet Hedland had no additional comments prior to approving the 2022 budget and levy.
“I think we had a lot of meetings about it and I felt very prepared,” council member Shelly Logren said.
