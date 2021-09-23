Discussions for 2022 levy continue
The Columbus City Council is moving forward with Midcontinent Communications, or Midco, to expand broadband internet connection to 198 homes over the next two years.
A broadband expansion plan for Columbus will receive the majority of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
At the April 7, meeting, the council approved a resolution to allocate $300,000 to broadband expansion in Columbus over the next two years. In that resolution, the council requested that the Anoka County Board match the amount over the two-year period.
However, Anoka County decided in May to provide Columbus with $150,000. This contribution makes the Columbus broadband expansion fund $450,000 for the next two years.
Council Member Janet Hegland said she spent some time negotiating and working on this proposal with Midco and CenturyLink, the two possible providers for the broadband expansion plan in Columbus.
“We said this is how much money we have to spend. We want the maximum number of households that you can serve for this money,” Hegland said.
Midco provided three options based on the money limitations of the council with a budget of $450,000. The council approved the first and second Midco proposals at its Aug. 25 meeting for $424,000. Due to the budget, Midco’s options focused on three areas of the city.
“If we apply for money in the future, … and it comes to us, we can extend this area. In other words, this was not a limitation of ‘We can’t go any further,’” Council Member Shelly Logren added to clarify why only a certain number of homes were chosen for this project.
Of the three Midco proposals, the council approved two sections within the city to provide internet services to. One section covers the area of Crossways, 145th, 141st and Jordell Street, which would connect 192 homes at the average price of $2,083 per household.
The other approved area includes nine households on Lyons Street — six in Columbus and three in Wyoming — at the cost of $24,000, if Wyoming agrees to fund its three properties. Connecting each house costs approximately $4,000 each in this proposal. More information on the areas of expansion can be found on the city of Columbus website.
The areas that will receive internet services within the next two years are where three council members live: Hegland, Logren and Sue Wagamon.
“These areas were proposed by Midco, not by us,” Hegland said.
Hegland proposed they can use the remaining $26,000 of the $450,000 funding to partner with CenturyLink to provide more homes with internet. CenturyLink has not yet offered any proposals.
Columbus’ broadband expansion program was further discussed during the meeting on Sept. 8 with City Attorney Bill Griffith. He explained that the federal government is offering money and grants to cities across the country for projects like the Columbus internet plan.
“With this big infrastructure bill and the tax bill coming, one of my senior partners said, ‘Would Columbus be interested in, you know, some sort of federal grant?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I think we would have to identify a very specific project that couldn’t be funded otherwise,’” Griffith said.
“This pandemic has spotlighted the disparity between the people who have good connection and the people who don’t,” Griffith said.
Levy increase discussed
The Columbus City Council continued its discussion about the 2022 preliminary levy at a special meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The council has been discussing budget topics throughout September and August and will finalize the 2022 levy at the council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Based on information from a special meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the council discussed the preliminary amount for the 2022 tax levy, which was proposed at $3.76 million. It is a 7.35% increase from last year’s levy set at $3.49 million. This would result in an estimated tax impact of $1,832 for an average-priced home of $375,000, an increase of $39 from 2021. For a home valued at $275,000, the proposed tax impact would be $1,295, an increase of $27 from 2021.
Anoka County had not completed its property value appraisals at the time of the discussion, so the home values are estimates the council agreed upon with City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko.
The preliminary figures set 2022’s proposed tax rate at 49.31%, an increase from last year’s 47.65% tax rate. In an eight-year period the city’s tax rate averaged about 49.8%, with the highest rate in 2016 at 53.14%, and the lowest rate at 46.92% in 2020.
Once the preliminary levy is set in September, the council cannot exceed that limit when they approve the final levy and budget during the Dec. 29 council meeting.
The council’s decision to increase the levy relies on a few factors that the council discussed during budget workshops, including park funding and hiring a full-time public works employee.
Mark Daly, the chair of the park board, spoke to the council on Wednesday, Sept. 1, about the park budget increase.
“The 403 fund, which we’d levy for, for the capital fund, we’re going to levy a 3% increase, $2,500, to start building that fund up a little bit for the upcoming trail,” Daly said.
The park capital (403) fund that addresses park maintenance will increase from $7,800 in 2021 to $10,400 for 2022. The council will levy $6,600 of that in 2022, compared to $4,400 levied in 2021. The remaining $3,500 will come from tower rental income for 2022.
A primary reason for the increase is the maintenance of the park trail, which the city agreed to maintain until 2027. The trail’s refurbishment or rebuilding was quoted to cost $130,000 to $150,000 in 2020. The council agreed to start saving for that expense now.
“Everybody wants to keep a flat budget, but this thing should have been started to be addressed the day it was put in,” Daly said.
“I totally agree, it’s the planning that you’re doing,” Hegland interrupted.
At the special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Jim Windingstad, the public works director, requested a full-time employee following the retirement of his part-time employee in 2022.
“We don’t have the proper staffing to do what we need to do,” Windingstad said regarding safety and public works duties due to city expansion.
Mayor Jesse Preiner clarified that the proposed cost for the new employee would be around $66,000, according to Windingstad, for the public works 2022 budget.
“Looking at the overall, as Jim indicated, the budget is pretty flat. With the exception of adding the employee, … salt and dust control. Those are the only three places where there’s been an add for that department,” Mursko added.
The council was scheduled to approve its preliminary 2022 levy on Wednesday, Sept. 22, after press time.
