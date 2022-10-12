Tax rate decreases due to expansion
The Columbus City Council approved its preliminary 2023 levy at $4,213,319, a 13.6% increase, or $503,674 more than last year’s final levy at $3,709,644.
The total projected budget for 2023 is $4,805,314, a 14% increase from last year’s budget at $4,214,207.
Despite an increased preliminary levy and budget, the tax rate will decrease by 5.65% from 2022 to the 2023 rate of 45.81% – the lowest since 2015 – due to market value growth.
“Due to the growth – commercial growth – [and] new housing coming on board, it’s all positive for Columbus. It’s looking at what you always wanted to see. You wanted to see commercial growth, residential growth incrementally overall,” City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.
However, since housing values increased over the past year in Columbus, homeowners should expect to pay an increased amount of taxes compared to last year, despite the low tax rate. A Columbus resident with a median valued home at $364,091 should expect their taxes to increase by $65 for a total of $1,811 this upcoming year. For a home valued at $500,000, the homeowner can expect to pay $120 more than last year at $2,548 in 2023.
The preliminary levy increased due to increasing wages or additional staff as well as some inflationary increases for maintenance and public works services.
This past year, city staff hired two new employees to help day-to-day operations to respond to community comments and tackle council projects in a more timely manner. Administrative wages were $350,000 in 2022, but will increase to $480,000 in 2023.
“Prior to adding two more people, it was probably taking two to three weeks in order to really get a response back to people just because we were that backlogged,” Mursko said.
She added that additional help is beneficial because city staff is able to catch up on city council work while providing better communication and city management services to the community.
“We’re not ahead of the game. We are now just looking at the start of you know, basically catching up,” Mursko said.
Wage increases for the Columbus and Forest Lake’s joint fire department also played a factor in the levy increase, as the fire department is looking to pay firefighters $4 more an hour for a total of $16 per house in 2023. In early September, Fire Chief Alan Newman proposed that the cities continue increasing on-call firefighter wages by $4 an hour until wages reach around $31 an hour to ensure the on-call model remains at the department. A full-time firefighter model would cost significantly more for the cities.
Columbus approved the wage increase for the upcoming year and will pay 20.13% of the cost, which is $163,900 in 2023, an increase of $8,900 from 2022.
Inflationary costs impacted Public Works, so it will increase its budget by $56,138. The increase is tied to increased costs for goods and increased wages.
Rising fuel costs and wage increases tied to inflation played a significant part in the levy increase. According to Public Works director Jim Windingstad, they’ve used their fuel budget already for the year.
The preliminary levy must be set by the end of September, and cannot be exceeded in the city’s final budget and levy approval in December. The city can, however, adjust the levy amount downwards. Columbus has scheduled its truth and taxation hearing for Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m., during which they will approve that final levy. Before that time, the council may consider public input during its open forums at council meetings and workshops, or the hearing at the truth and taxation meeting.
