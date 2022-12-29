columbus firehouse file photo.jpg

An expense the Columbus City Council is anticipating and preparing for in the coming years is to refurbish its fire house’s roof and update fire department equipment, an expense that has increased significantly.

The Columbus City Council approved its 2023 budget at $5,097,764 in a 5-0 vote, during its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, a 14% increase from the 2022 budget of $4,468,257.

The council unanimously accepted its September-approved levy, the portion of the budget that is taxed to homeowners, at $4,233,069, a $517,344 or 13.5% increase from last year’s levy at $3,715,725.

