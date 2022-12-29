The Columbus City Council approved its 2023 budget at $5,097,764 in a 5-0 vote, during its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, a 14% increase from the 2022 budget of $4,468,257.
The council unanimously accepted its September-approved levy, the portion of the budget that is taxed to homeowners, at $4,233,069, a $517,344 or 13.5% increase from last year’s levy at $3,715,725.
There were three areas within the 2023 budget that saw the largest increases.
“We had an increase of police, fire and public safety that was equated to $101,000. There was an increase in the capital improvement plan of $158,000. And then there was an increase to the staffing IT for software and IT services of $160,000,” city administrator Elizabeth Mursko said at the council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Staff wages and inflationary prices to fire department equipment and public works goods added to the budget increases.
Despite the increase of the budget and levy, the Columbus tax rate will decrease to 45.71% from the 2022 tax rate of 48.55%. It is the lowest tax rate Columbus has had since 2019.
“The tax rate went down because of our growth throughout the community bringing commercial businesses on — you saw some return on all of that new tax base,” Mursko said at the council workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
However, the decrease in the tax rate will not equate to a decrease in taxes. Some homeowners will still see an increase in the amount of taxes they will pay because median home values in Columbus increased by 19% throughout the past year.
“We had the crazy market that we’ve had where people were doing bidding wars and the market value on people’s homes, you know, increased to a substantial amount. … And then not to make that crazy enough, but we had inflation. … It was more expensive to build homes, so now you had new homes on the market that were [expensive],” Mursko explained to the council.
In 2022, the median home value was $364,091 in Columbus, resulting in the homeowner paying $1,746 in taxes that year. Since home values spiked by roughly 19% in Columbus, the median home value is now sitting at $434,397. That results in a $242 increase to $1,988 taxes payable in 2023 for homes valued at that amount.
A home valued at $500,000 in 2022 increased in value to $596,550, resulting in a tax increase of $413 to $2,841, a jump from $2,428 in 2022.
“It had all to do with market value, inflation and other things and not tax rate because our tax rate actually went down,” Mursko said.
If home values did not rise by 19%, homeowners would have seen a decrease in their taxes by $100 or more, based on city projections.
“Overall the city council took a conservative approach while looking at all aspects of city services, labor costs, the cost of inflation, increased cost of equipment,” Mursko explained before the council approved the budget and levy on Wednesday.
Residents, Olaf Edgar and Joel VanCanneyt spoke during the public open forum to clarify an inconsistency they noticed from the Anoka County-provided Truth in Taxation statements delivered to Columbus residents.
According to them, their county-provided tax statements showed Columbus increasing expenses by 40%. They expressed concern and discontent about that increase and asked for clarification from city staff.
Mursko explained how that steep increase did not reflect the true increase or the city-approved budget and levy. There was a data entry error into the Anoka County document that portrayed an inflated increase in expenses, that wasn’t the city-approved 13.5% increase.
“The way they have us report only has five categories, where we have … nine categories. And so what they have us do, they have us take different numbers and combine them how they want,” Mursko said.
“I’m not sure how they got 40%, because if you look at our percentage, it was 13.5% overall increase,” Mursko said.
This is the first year Columbus used this county service and Mursko told the residents she will ensure this reporting inconsistency does not happen next year to better reflect the reality of city budget increases.
The second resident also inquired about why taxes increased despite the tax rate decreasing, especially with new businesses opening in Columbus.
She explained that businesses like Love’s Travel Plaza and Caribou Coffee, which both opened earlier this year, will not impact taxes until the 2024 budget.
“There’s always a lag of 18 months before value comes on. We have had significant value come on to Columbus from 2022 to ‘23 and because of that – what we call – the commercial growth, it means that we have more people to pay taxes,” Mursko explained.
In response to the comments from the residents, Mayor Jesse Preiner explained how his taxes went up along with all the other council members except for Sue Wagamon.
“We’re in the same boat you are, and we all grilled Elizabeth for the last month ‘What’s going on? What does it mean?’ … All the increases that there are, are the price of fuel, the price of gravel, price of salt, cost of insurance,” Preiner responded to the resident. “We’re twice as horrified as you guys are because we’re responsible for it.”
