Residential subdivision off of Howard Lake approved
The Columbus City Council approved the preliminary levy of $3,709,644 on Wednesday, Sept. 22, which is a 6.3% increase from last year’s levy of $3,491,304. The preliminary levy is set so it cannot be exceeded when the council approves a final levy at the end of December when the council approves its final budget for 2022.
The city’s tax rate for the preliminary budget in 2022 is 48.34%, an increase of 0.13% from 2021, which was set at 48.28%.
For a home at a median value of $375,000, the taxes will be $1,796 for 2022, a $2 increase from 2021. For a home valued at $275,000, the owners would pay $1,269 for 2022, an increase of $1 from 2021.
Mayor Jesse Preiner asked if that number was kept low because of incoming new business taxes during the workshop prior to the council meeting on Sept. 22. City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko responded that the city of Columbus experienced growth of property and electricity connections over the past year, which has allowed the tax rate to remain almost the same as 2021.
“All those different entities are taking a piece of the pie, so that’s considered your growth in the community,” Mursko said.
The council documents summarize the levy increase by departments for the 2022 budget. Public works anticipates increasing its budget by $93,000, a 17% increase from $547,900 in 2021, which includes a full-time employee replacing a part-time employee who is retiring this year. The full-time employee’s salary was estimated at $66,000, which was discussed by Jim Windingstad, the public works director, at the special meeting on Sept. 14.
A larger topic of discussion for the council at the meeting is park funding, which has been discussed at meetings and workshops throughout September.
The council met with Mark Daly, chair of the park board, at the special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The council members decided to allot the park board with funding for 26 new trees, $16,000, and to start saving money for a trail project in 2027.
“Their projects are still moving forward while we’re trying to cash flow the park trail,” Mursko said regarding the park board’s need to levy $6,600 for 2022.
This discussion was reinitiated on Wednesday, Sept. 22, because members thought the current tree planting project was too expensive. Additionally, the council thought it was levying too much for the park land fund.
“I’m trying to stay out of the park board’s way, but I’m also responsible for the money that is being spent,” council member Shelly Logren said, despite her support for the tree planting project.
Council member Janet Hegland said she thinks it is smart that the park board started saving money for the park trail project in the future, which will cost around $150,000, but she would prefer this amount of money not be locked into park funding in the budget.
“I feel like putting it all there where you’re locked in. … You can’t reallocate it to any place else at this early stage of the game; I’d rather see it in a different category and cut that back,” Hegland said.
The council decided to keep the park land fund levy at $4,400, 2021’s number, and added the proposed $6,600 to the general fund, which can be allocated elsewhere in December when it approves the final 2022 budget.
St. Clair Lakes subdivision
The Columbus City Council approved a new subdivision development in a 3-2 vote on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The St. Clair Lakes development will be located on the southeast edge of Howard Lake, between Lake Drive NE and west of Running Aces Boulevard. Mayor Preiner and council members Sue Wagamon and Shelly Logren approved the final plat while council members Robert Busch and Janet Hegland opposed.
The residential area will include 21 single-family homes on approximately 17 acres of land.
“We’ve had numerous requirements, all of them expected. Having to do with wetland distancing, ponding, runoff, the type of road and that type of thing. ... We’re closing in on a year, but this [has] been a very complex project,” said Jamie Jensen, a developer for St. Clair Properties Inc.
Bill Griffith, the Columbus city attorney, added that the location of the development required the team to work closely with the Department of Natural Resources to ensure the watershed and shoreland management are maintained by the homeowner association once the homes are built and sold. He said the association will also be responsible for road and sewer maintenance, not the city.
Despite the inclusion of Howard Lake shoreland management and impact area, private utilities and roads included in the development agreement, Hegland was concerned about “loose ends” involving the watershed district and corrections to the final plat.
“It’s not unusual for the final documentation to occur after approval; oftentimes there’s the development agreement actually follows the final plat approval, so tonight we’re ahead of that,” Griffith said.
Griffith assured the council that this process is typical for developments and said they have more documents completed and approved for the final plat approval than normal.
“I’m comfortable with what’s been discussed tonight,” Wagamon said before she made a motion to approve the final plat with the exceptions of the outstanding documents that Griffith, Mursko and Jensen expected to have completed soon.
Hegland and Busch said their opposition was not directed toward the subdivision.
“I love your idea for development. ... I’m scared about how fast this is moving and how many loose ends there are,” Hegland said.
“The speed of things, all the information right now and the loose ends, that’s mainly why I voted nay. So it’s not that I’m opposed to the project,” Busch added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.