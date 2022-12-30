As Chisago County Commissioners began their Wednesday, Dec. 7, meeting that set the county’s budget for 2023, Commissioner Ben Montzka made a confession.
“At the time [we set our preliminary levy], I said, ‘We’ll never cut this – we need to cut it now,’” he said.
It turns out Montzka was wrong: The commissioners, who set a preliminary budget Montzka noted was 6.69%, found a way to trim the levy to 2.84% for 2023. That was the number the commissioners unanimously approved.
“I need to eat crow,” Montzka said after the levy was approved. “I misjudged each of you, and I’m so sorry for doing that. I didn’t think we would actually cut it. I apologize, because this board worked really hard [to cut it]. …
“We should never say never, and I said never. So I apologize.”
County Administrator Chase Burnham explained there was a work session prior to the meeting that generated the good news.
“We are currently in labor negotiations with six of our bargaining units,” Burnham said. “To be in good faith in those negotiations – which is required by law – we needed to be as consistent as possible.
“We’re going to go into a closed session after this meeting to discuss labor negotiations, but we made some reductions that allow us to reduce the levy.”
Burnham and County Auditor-Treasurer Bridgitte Konrad presented the details that went into the year-round process of determining a budget and levy.
Burnham noted that the county’s budget is now $80,604,000 rather than the $82,643,724 that was expected.
A chart that accompanied the presentation showed that the 2.84% increase is the smallest since 2016, when the levy stayed the same as the previous year. For comparison, last year’s levy rose 5.75%.
“There is no new programming coming out of the budget for 2023,” Burnham said. “The board has reduced the proposed budget by $3.1 million.”
Despite the decrease to the levy, several residents voiced their concerns about their taxes for more than a half hour during the public open forum portion of the meeting.
After listening to the audience, Commissioner Marlys Dunne noted that the originally draft of the levy was 9.0%.
And once the Truth in Taxation meeting was closed, the commissioners unanimously approved the reduced levy.
The first order of business for the meeting was the installation of Dan Dahlberg as the commissioner for District 5. Dahlberg, who most recently was the mayor of Rush City, was elected in November to fill the space that opened when Mike Robinson died earlier this year.
The full list of committee assignments for commissioners will take place at the commissioners’ first meeting in January, when Jim Swenson, the commissioner-elect for District 1, will officially be added to the board.
