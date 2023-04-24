The Chisago County Board of Commissioners raised its fees for liquor licenses, but decided against taking on a greater role in alcohol licensing regulation as part of its meeting held Wednesday, April 5.
Bridgitte Konrad, the county’s auditor-treasurer, brought forward two items, the first being an increase in the fees for licenses.
“As we set our fees, we need to consider the costs of issuance, enforcement and checks on liquor license holders,” Konrad said.
“... When the fees fall short [of paying those costs], then they have to be subsidized by property taxes. And the license holders should be bearing the costs of those services.”
Among the fees that increased were for on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses, from $1,000 to $2,000; off-sale intoxicating liquor licenses, rose from $100 to $200; Sunday liquor licenses, rose from $100 to $200; and wine licenses, increased from $300 to $600.
The new fees, which passed unanimously, will not take effect until 2024.
The second item centered on a discussion for the county to provide two new licenses in conjunction with Minnesota State Statute 340A, a “Consumption and Display” permit and a “2 a.m. License.” A Consumption and Display permit would allow an establishment to permit guests to bring their own alcohol to the location, and requires the alcohol to be under the guest’s control at all times.
“The liquor cannot be given to an employee to serve; it has to be served by the person who brings it,” Konrad explained.
The Consumption and Display permit was brought forward by wedding venues who are looking to serve alcohol.
“Right now wedding venues are pretty limited as to how that can serve alcohol,” Konrad said. “Basically liquor caterers, who are licensed by the state, can [serve alcohol], and while there are a number of them, there are not very many in our area.”
Konrad said many counties are eliminating this option because it is difficult to enforce and because of liability concerns.
The 2 a.m. License would allow establishments that hold an Intoxicating Liquor License to remain open an extra hour past the regulated 1 a.m. bar close.
After an extended discussion on the different ordinances, the commissioners were split. Commissioner Rick Greene motioned to create both the Consumption and Display permit and the 2 a.m. License, but the motion died for lack of a second.
Commissioner Dan Dahlberg motioned to add only the 2 a.m. license, which Commissioner Marlys Dunne seconded. But the motion was voted down 3-2; Commissioners Ben Montzka and Jim Swenson opposed the extra hour of alcohol sales, while Greene did not want the 2 a.m. License approved without passage of the Consumption and Display license.
