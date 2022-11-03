The Chisago County commissioners unanimously approved a levy increase of 6.9% for the county’s 2023 budget as part of the work completed at their meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 21.

At their previous meeting held Sept. 7, the commissioners were split on levies ranging between 6.9% and 5.3%. After a Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Sept. 13, the board now appears more comfortable with the larger increase.

