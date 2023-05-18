Punch Out.JPG

Customers at Punch Out Gaming check out the new event facility on Friday, May 12, which had previously been the former Trump merchandise store that the suspects broke into to gain access to Punch Out Gaming.

 Photo by Hannah Davis

More than a year after two men allegedly stole nearly $250,000 worth of Pokéman cards from Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, the store and the Forest Lake Police Department helped “Catch ‘em all.” Two men, from Forest Lake and Duluth, have been charged with felony third-degree burglary for the heist that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2022.

According to the charges, Dustin Wittern, of Forest Lake, and Matthew Cuypers Jr., of Duluth, both 40, together broke into the store by using a knife to cut through drywall to knock a hole through a shared wall of an empty rental space, previously held by a defunct Trump merchandise shop, in the Lake Shoppes mall. The locations of the holes in the wall led Punch Out owners Eric and Mike Johnson to surmise the suspects had previously cased the store due to where the holes led. From there, Cuypers sneaked into the storage area in Punch Out Gaming and, when he discovered a security camera pointed at him, tried to rip the security camera off the wall. When that didn’t work, he found tape to cover up the camera. In the process, however, he took off his glove and used his teeth to cut the tape, leaving DNA evidence. Wittern waited outside, where they put the products in a getaway truck they later ditched after selling the stolen products to a buyer. 

