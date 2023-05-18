Customers at Punch Out Gaming check out the new event facility on Friday, May 12, which had previously been the former Trump merchandise store that the suspects broke into to gain access to Punch Out Gaming.
More than a year after two men allegedly stole nearly $250,000 worth of Pokéman cards from Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, the store and the Forest Lake Police Department helped “Catch ‘em all.” Two men, from Forest Lake and Duluth, have been charged with felony third-degree burglary for the heist that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2022.
According to the charges, Dustin Wittern, of Forest Lake, and Matthew Cuypers Jr., of Duluth, both 40, together broke into the store by using a knife to cut through drywall to knock a hole through a shared wall of an empty rental space, previously held by a defunct Trump merchandise shop, in the Lake Shoppes mall. The locations of the holes in the wall led Punch Out owners Eric and Mike Johnson to surmise the suspects had previously cased the store due to where the holes led. From there, Cuypers sneaked into the storage area in Punch Out Gaming and, when he discovered a security camera pointed at him, tried to rip the security camera off the wall. When that didn’t work, he found tape to cover up the camera. In the process, however, he took off his glove and used his teeth to cut the tape, leaving DNA evidence. Wittern waited outside, where they put the products in a getaway truck they later ditched after selling the stolen products to a buyer.
Friends of the Johnson brothers put on their online sleuthing hats to identify who the suspects were, relaying information to the Forest Lake Police Department’s detectives along the way, who also were making their case against the suspects.
“We knew their names, their Facebooks, addresses, phone numbers, what they drove, everything, about two to three weeks after the robbery happened,” Eric said. But it wasn’t enough to make a solid case.
According to the complaint, on March 2, 2022, Cuypers, who has been convicted of several other burglary, theft and receiving stolen property charges, admitted in an interview for an unrelated federal matter to stealing the Pokéman cards from a Forest Lake mini mall after working with Wittern, who “knew a buyer who had been looking at the cards.” It was another seven months before police would execute a search warrant for the DNA of the knife used to cut the hole in the wall, which matched to Wittern, who has previously been convicted of drug possession charges, including meth, and a felony of receiving stolen property and two other third-degree burglary felonies in 2003 in Anoka County.
The charges from the Pokéman heist case come with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Eric said the charges have been a long time coming.
“It’s a great feeling to finally know they’re being prosecuted,” he said.
Punch Out Gaming received roughly $150,000 from their insurance company – enough to pay for Punch Out’s purchase cost, but still well below the Johnson brothers’ estimated $250,000 retail price of the products, which still have not been recovered. The business is one of the largest retailers of Pokéman products in the Midwest, often seeing customers who come from Iowa and North Dakota, making Punch Out a prime target. But Eric said they have upgraded their security, and are planning to stay put. The brothers even signed a lease for the vacant space that once served as the entrance for the crime, which they opened as a game and birthday space just on Friday, May 12. Eric added the community was a big support after the ordeal and offered his thanks for “being behind us. It was very helpful and needed during that time.”
