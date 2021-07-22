Long ago, hotels were the cornerstone of many towns, including Forest Lake. The area’s first hotel keeper, Captain Michael Marsh, was a highly civic-minded man. It was through his efforts of building a fabulous resort hotel that Forest Lake became known for its recreational advantages.
Marsh originally established a grocery store at Clear Lake in 1867. A year later the store was destroyed by fire. The captain then formulated plans for a hotel on land that he had purchased on our present north shore. His land extended from Northeast Sixth Avenue almost to the creek. The hotel site is what is now 680 North Shore Drive.
The first hotel structure consisted of six bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and sitting room. In addition, he also had a store to supply grocery items for the few early settlers, thus eliminating trips to Wyoming. As time passed, the captain continued to add more rooms, a bar and an office.
First post office
With the coming of the railroad in 1868, a site for the U.S. Post Office was established in Forest Lake. Marsh served as the first postmaster. The post office was located in his hotel.
75-room hotel
Guests coming to the Marsh Hotel almost 100 years ago arrived by train. They were met at the station by a horse-drawn carriage along a cedar-lined road (many of the original cedar trees still stand on the Henderson property).
The well-kept hotel grounds were spacious and included picnic grounds and croquet courts. A boat house stood on the water’s edge, with rentals available for $1.50 a day with an extra charge to have a man row the boat. Tied up at the long stone jetty, “Germania,” a large steamboat, was only used on First Lake because of its deep draft.
Finest dining
The dining room was a separate horseshoe-shaped building with a goldfish pond in the center courtyard. The menu included freshly caught fish, partridge and at times, wild duck, geese and deer.
The china was specially selected for the hotel. The plates had a pale green border with gold trim. The center of the plate frames a game bird designed by artist Edwin Megaree. The china came from the Palm Pecht Lew & Company out of New York. Meals served in the beautiful dining room were $2 a day. Weekly board for adults ran $10.
The guest register included a list of famous people, including President Grover Cleveland and his wife, who registered on June 27, 1888. It is known that President McKinley stayed here, too. Pierce Butler, a U.S. Supreme Court judge, also spent vacations at the Marsh Hotel. Other guests were world travelers from France, India and China. American visitors came from the cities of New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and other major cities.
The first entry in the register is June 17, 1888, with the last entry in May 1893.
Marsh died in September 1891 at 63 years old. Following his death, C.T. McNamara bought the hotel. In 1893, the three main buildings burned to the ground. Later, the carriage house, west of the dining room, was moved onto the hotel foundation and remodeled into a two-story house at 680 North Shore Trail. There are scorched timbers in the basement, a reminder of the hotel fire. Rumored to be hidden behind a paneled wall is a painted mural of the hotel. During an on-site excavation, pieces of the lovely hotel china were found, which were fitted together to form a luncheon plate. The well-preserved hotel post office “cage” consisting of pigeon holes for mail distribution is held by the Washington County Historical Society in Stillwater. It was donated by Dr. E.A. Meyerding of St. Paul.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
