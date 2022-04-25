During a meeting on Wednesday, April 13, the Columbus City Council approved short-term and long-term plans to change the Camp 3 Road, Kettle River Boulevard and Lake Drive intersections in a 5-0 vote.
The intersection at Camp 3 Road and Kettle River Boulevard has been under scrutiny with renewed interest since August 2021 when the council approved a road study. The council worked with the county to close Camp 3 Road for six weeks in fall 2021 to assess traffic patterns and gain public comments about safety concerns.
The short-term solution remains focused on improving the sightline for eastbound traffic at the Camp 3 Road and Kettle River Boulevard intersection.
“In order to improve those sightlines, it would require some removal of trees at the property on the northeast quadrant of that intersection,” city engineer Kevin Bittner said.
During the workshop on Tuesday, April 12, options of purchasing pieces of the resident’s property or replacing the torn-down trees for the resident were discussed. Negotiations with the residents are to resume following the approval.
Council member Shelly Logren voiced her concern about the need to protect the resident’s property rights, as well as a reluctance to believe those changes would do anything.
“I don’t think it’s about sightlines. It’s about what people are doing when they’re driving. And what bothers me about this is you’re taking somebody’s mature trees,” Logren said.
The long-term plan would call for the closure of Camp 3 Road and implementation of a roundabout at Lake Drive and Kettle River Boulevard. At the workshop, Bittner pointed out that the long-term option may require tree removal on the property in question anyway.
“If we look at option three, we may have to take those trees, anyway, just because of the traditional right of way that’s required for the additional lanes,” Bittner said.
Another short-term option discussed would be to install flashing lights on the Camp 3 Road and Kettle River Boulevard intersection to get drivers to stop. Council member Janet Hegland didn’t think that option was adequate.
“I wouldn’t even bother with a stop sign, right? Because that’s not the problem. The problem is that the people blow through it, or if you are going to stop, you can’t see far enough until you are almost in that intersection to make sure there’s not oncoming traffic,” Hegland said.
During the workshop, council member Sue Wagamon also said she leaned toward improving the sightlines by removing trees.
“I feel like if somebody comes up – and even if they didn’t see the stop sign – if they saw a car, they would not just pull out in front of a car,” Wagamon said.
During the council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Anoka County design engineer Elizabeth Markose, who has been working with the city throughout the Camp 3 Road closure in fall 2021, explained that the typical sightline would be 660 feet for a road with a 55 mph speed limit. For drivers stopped on Camp 3 Road looking north on the Kettle River Boulevard intersection, the sightline is around 300 feet.
The council ultimately decided on both the short- and long-term action, since the long-term option will take at least five years for the county to bring to fruition with grant funding. In the meantime, the council doesn’t think they can leave the intersection untouched.
“The short-term is complementary to that long-term option three. If we got the grant, that work that we were doing on the short term isn’t in conflict. It’s not wasted,” Hegland said during the workshop.
The long-term plan would close Camp 3 Road between Kettle River Boulevard and Lake Drive, but implement a roundabout at the Lake Drive and Kettle River Boulevard intersection, as it is a problem area, too.
“The first step in that process would be to apply for funding to help us pay for that improvement,” Bittner said, adding one option would be a highway safety improvement program grant, which is due by June 1.
During the workshop, Bittner thought the intersection at Lake Drive and Kettle River Boulevard called for more improvement and the implementation of a roundabout opposed to Lake Drive and Camp 3 Road.
“That existing intersection at Kettle River and Lake Drive is very deficient. That’s a poor intersection any way you slice it, dice it, evaluate it. And I think something long term needs to be done there,” Bittner said.
Council member Robert Busch missed the workshop the night before and initially opposed the long-term option due to its high cost at more than $2 million.
“I’m only in favor of cleaning up that sightline. I wouldn’t be in favor of these other options if it was at the cost of the city,” Busch said.
Hegland explained that the grant the county will apply for to fulfill this roundabout project will cover about 90% of the cost.
After hearing the explanation, Busch voted to approve both the short- and long-term plans.
