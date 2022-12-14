Position temporarily returns to familiar hands
The city of Scandia will be on the search for a new city administrator after Scandia City Administrator Ken Cammilleri and the city of Scandia agreed to terminate his employment at the end of 2022, Saturday, Dec. 31.
After which, former City Administrator Anne Hurlburt will lend a hand to the city as a part-time administrator until the city hires a full-time replacement for Cammilleri.
“When you have a very small staff, as Scandia does, when one full-time position turns over, it’s a big impact on the organization and on the staff. … So I’m looking forward to help them getting through that without burning everyone else out,” Hurlburt said.
The city and Cammilleri began discussing their separation at the beginning of October 2022, until it was finalized toward the end of that month, according to him. He’ll receive three month’s salary, benefits and a health care payout of $1,953, per the separation agreement in his employment contract, which was outlined during the council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
“It is a bittersweet departure, in that I will be missing the people, and obviously I won’t be seeing some of the projects to completion, so that always is a disappointment, but I am looking forward to the opportunity doing something just a little different,” Cammilleri said.
The council hopes to have the position filled by early March or, at the latest, the start of next summer. However, to bridge the gap until then, Mayor Christine Maefsky requested that Hurlburt, who was the city administrator when Scandia transitioned into a city in 2007, to step in and help the city.
“I’m willing to help out because I live in Scandia and care about the community and the staff who are here, and it’s a good opportunity to work with the folks that I worked with 10 years ago,” Hurlburt said.
As the interim city administrator, Hurlburt will work 20 hours a week plus public meetings, at a rate of $70 per hour. She expects to be working for the city until around March, and may extend or adjust hours if needed throughout that time.
“If it becomes too much, it may require setting some priorities,” she said at the mid-November council meeting.
Even though she worked with Scandia for several years until her retirement in 2012, and she is familiar with the city’s goals and procedures, she doesn’t think it would be manageable for city staff and council to juggle any new, large projects without a full-time administrator.
“While you’re in between administrators, it’s probably not a good time to start any big initiatives; we have plenty to complete already,” she said at the council meeting on Nov. 15.
Scandia City Council approved GovHRUSA, a recruiting firm, to conduct the hiring process for the city administrator position during its special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The council discussed the firm’s proposal of about $23,000 to manage the recruitment at the mid-November meeting.
Hurlburt and Cammilleri’s employment is overlapping as she has begun attending public meetings and tries to get up to speed on current projects, while he remains at the helm until the end of the year.
Cammilleri had begun looking for other employment earlier than October, as he was one of the five finalists for the North St. Paul city manager position this summer, according to a North St. Paul press release published on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
As he looks ahead to what is next for his career, he is not certain what job awaits him after his departure from Scandia. Although, he’s appreciative of his time spent working for the city and feels confident that Scandia will be in good hands.
“I’m optimistic – very strongly optimistic – about the future for Scandia. It has a great council, there’s good interim leadership coming in, and I’m very hopeful they’ll find somebody who’ll really serve them and serve their needs going forward,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.