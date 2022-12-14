Ken Cammilleri.jpg

Ken Cammilleri was selected as Scandia's city administrator in September 2019. 

 File Photo

Position temporarily returns to familiar hands

The city of Scandia will be on the search for a new city administrator after Scandia City Administrator Ken Cammilleri and the city of Scandia agreed to terminate his employment at the end of 2022, Saturday, Dec. 31. 

Load comments