After months of discussion about the lack of internet access in Scandia and countless hours of work from community members, city staff and council members, Scandia has received a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant worth over $510,000 to move forward in its efforts to increase and improve high-speed internet connectivity in the community.
The grant is the first step in what the council hopes will be a significant improvement in internet speed and access in the community.
To undertake the project, Scandia will be working with Midco, a regional internet provider that will also be contributing $350,400 to the project.
At the Jan. 21 City Council meeting, Marshall Smith, a member of the city’s Internet Action Committee, updated the council on the committee’s progress and the status of the newly awarded DEED grant.
“It’s a substantial and key to the first step in what the committee hopes to do,” Smith said.
The next actions for the committee will be creating a comprehensive plan that will make internet access “available, reliable, affordable and fast” for city residents, said Smith.
Scandia will primarily be working with Midco, but the Internet Action Committee will also research other local providers that could help with coverage. As part of its efforts, the committee also hopes to improve web access at the community center.
“I can promise the council that we are vigorously working on it,” Smith said.
That evening, Steve Kronmiller, Patti Ray, Beth Mohr, Eric Mohr, Aron Larson, Christopher Johnson, Chris Frymire, Jesse Pereboom, Travis Waite, Kristen Novak, John Carney, and Andy Brogan were also recognized for their efforts with the city’s Internet Focus Group and awarded the Scandia Good Neighbor Award. The group was congratulated for its efforts now that the more formal Internet Action Committee, has been established by the council.
Mitigation credits
The council approved BHE Renewable’s application to purchase wetland mitigation credits following the stormwater discharge at the Argo Navis Community Solar Garden site. A 2018 storm caused a large washout of sand and soil from the Argo Navis site. The runoff left soil deposits and washed into the St. Croix River. The application follows months of coordination and restoration efforts between multiple agencies and organizations.
In other business, the council approved the plans and speculations and authorized the request for bids for its 2020 street improvement project. This summer, the city plans to make improvements to Mayberry Trail North, Lofton Avenue North, and 209th Street North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.