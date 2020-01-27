Photo courtesy of Mark Koran

Forest Lake Area High School graduates and Fox News personalities Pete Hegseth (left) and Brian Brenberg were the hosts of a local segment of the “Fox & Friends” TV show the morning of Feb. 15. The pair were on hand for several hours at The Village Inn in Wyoming, discussing current events amongst a crowd of local diners. Hegseth is a co-host for “Fox & Friends Weekend,” and Brenberg, executive vice president at The King’s College in Manhattan, contributes perspectives on financial news at Fox.

