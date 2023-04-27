Ranger Rumble.png

Arik Cannon, creator of F1rst Wrestling, will host a live wrestling event as a fundraiser for Rangers Helping Rangers this Friday, featuring him and social studies teacher Bill Boegeman.

 Submitted photo

All Arik Cannon wanted to do growing up was be a professional wrestler.

“It was kind of my everything. I was that cliché, eat, sleep, breathe wrestling,” said Cannon, a 2000 Forest Lake High School graduate. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments