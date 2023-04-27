All Arik Cannon wanted to do growing up was be a professional wrestler.
“It was kind of my everything. I was that cliché, eat, sleep, breathe wrestling,” said Cannon, a 2000 Forest Lake High School graduate.
He made that dream happen through lots of hard work, traveling all over the world as a professional wrestler, eventually wrestling for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) in 2017. After making enough money in the business, he began his own wrestling entertainment company, F1rst wrestling, which mostly produces shows around the metro area. Last September, his company produced the first live wrestling event in the Rotunda of the Mall of America in more than 27 years.
Now, nearly 22 years after he made his wrestling debut, he’s giving back to the community, utilizing his special talents. For the first time in his professional career, this Friday he’ll jump into the ring as a professional wrestler at the Ranger gymnasium. The live show will act as a fundraiser, giving 100% of the proceeds to Rangers Helping Rangers, a nonprofit which helps fund students’ needs, including covering the cost of activity fees and equipment. But Cannon won’t be the only face Forest Lakers know. Forest Lake-native and 1996 graduate Nora Benshoof (Greenwald), a WWE hall-of-famer known as Molly Holly, will return to the Ranger gymnasium to sign autographs and take fan photos. (It was Holly that got Cannon connected to the professional wrestling circuit.)
One more familiar face to Forest Lake Rangers will be in the ring: Forest Lake Area High School social studies teacher Bill Boegeman, who will be wrestling under the name of Bill Williams.
“In the craziest of ways, this journey has allowed me to meet [him],” Cannon said. They met while training together, but Boegeman initially didn’t let on that he taught at Cannon’s alma mater.
Once they connected about Forest Lake, Cannon and Boegeman began dreaming of bringing live professional wrestling to entertain the crowds in Cannon’s hometown. Then COVID hit, and that idea took a backseat until now.
“It’s a thing we’ve discussed over the years. It just felt like now was the right time,” Cannon said.
So he reached out to the school, and the student council decided it would make a great fundraiser for Rangers Helping Rangers. As Cannon learned more about what it is, he thought there couldn’t be a more perfect way to help give back to his community.
Cannon was a Ranger athlete, playing baseball, football and hockey in his youth. Ironically, he never wrestled. He said when he showed up on the first day, he was confused why there wasn’t a ring or top rope.
“I said, this isn’t for me,” he said, and left.
But in his days, money was tight, and hockey is an expensive sport. Though his parents always found a way to finance his activities, most of his equipment, he said, was bought used.
“I can only imagine, could things have been better if I had a program like this when I was a kid?” he said.
And now two Forest Lake natives and one current high school teacher will be bringing what connected them together back home again.
“What a weird, fun, small world we truly live in,” Cannon said, adding it’s “very cool” to perform in Minnesota after performing in shows all over the globe, but “I’m very looking forward to performing in Forest Lake. I grew up in that school system.”
He said he hopes it inspires other kids in the area to dream big.
“It lends a hand to that whole ‘You can kind of do anything you want to do in this life, you just have to work hard,’” Cannon said.
The show will feature Boegeman as Bill Williams, Arik Cannon, Wrestlepalooza champion Darin Corbin, Upton VFW champion Devon Monroe, Super Thunder Frog, Big. O. Possum, and female wrestlers Free-Range Kara, Badger Briigs, Steph De Lander, and Shazza McKenzie. WWE Hall-of-Famer Molly Holly and AWA legend Baron Von Raschke, also known as the Iron Claw, will be at the event to take photos and sign autographs.
The show’s content is for all ages and will take place at Forest Lake Area High School’s gymnasium on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students, and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/cvwujfym or at the door.
