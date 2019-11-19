As the holiday season is nearing, Family Pathways is preparing with a Food and Fund Drive for families throughout their service areas.
With thousands of individuals and families relying on the generosity of community members, organizations and businesses to help them in their time of need, donating to local food shelves is important during the holiday season, and beyond.
“Food and Fund Drives are an opportunity for the community, customers, friends, family, students, to become a circle of support for a local family in crisis by providing a collection box and fun promotions to collect food and financial donations,” said Michelle Thomas, director of marketing and strategic partnerships. “The gifts collected are used to provide essential services and stock Family Pathways food shelves.”
“Food and Fund Drives can take place all year long; however, there is a big push toward the end of the year because it is a time when we see the need for access to healthy food increase. Farmers markets are closed, and grocers have to ship fresh produce from other parts of the country or world, making them more expensive and out of many people’s budgets,” Thomas added.
Within Washington and Chisago counties, residents can benefit from food shelf locations in Forest Lake (935 Lake St. S), North Branch (6381 Main St.) and Chisago Lakes (10586 Liberty Lane).
In 2018, over 40,000 individuals utilized the food shelves, according to Thomas.
“The face of hunger has not changed, but merely expanded,” Thomas said. “Many people who access the food shelves are often working adults who have families — many working multiple jobs. Costs for housing, transportation, health care, and the list goes on, have increased. It’s difficult for families to make wages stretch far enough to cover everything they need.”
Chief Executive Officer for Family Pathways Lisa Mears explained the need for the food shelf during and after crisis for individuals.
“We encourage people to use the food shelf and to continue to use the food shelf after their immediate crisis has been averted,” Mears said. “If they can get some help with healthy food, they can use what they would have spent on groceries on other living expenses and create some additional stability for their household.”
Family Pathways is encouraging community members to gather friends, family, co-workers and customers to participate in the drive together.
“Food and Fund Drives are important because they help restock Family Pathways food shelves with a wide variety of food, giving the people who access the food shelves the opportunity to shop for what their families like and will be able to use. It also allows Family Pathways to offer more of the same types of items they could get at a grocery store,” Thomas said.
With each donation of $1, Family Pathways is able to purchase $7 worth of food to give back to those in need.
“The funds portion of Food and Fund Drives is also important because of the buying power that we have as an organization,” Thomas said. “If an individual makes a donation of $10, we can turn that into $70 worth of food, making their financial donation stretch further than if they simply purchased items at their local grocer.”
With nine food shelves throughout Family Pathways service area, along with 11 thrift store locations, there is a variety of drop off locations for those participating in the drive.
“If someone wants to make a financial contribution, they can always do so through the website, FamilyPathways.org/donate, or drop it off at any of our food shelf or thrift store locations,” Thomas said. “Food can either be dropped off at one of our food shelves, thrift stores, administrative office or at a public Food and Fund Drive location. A list of Food and Fund Drives can be found on our website.”
To register a Food and Fund Drive, visit www.familypathways.org/register-your-food-and-fund-drive-now.
