Love’s Travel Plaza set to open summer 2022
Construction has begun on Columbus’ new Love’s Travel Plaza, located at the southeast corner of the juncture of Interstate 35 and Highway 97, off Hornsby Avenue. At this time, the new travel plaza is slated to open in the summer of 2022, according to Caitlin Campbell, the media relations specialist at Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. Campbell added that opening date is “weather dependent,” as construction is underway now and will continue through the winter until completion.
According to the city of Columbus website, construction at the site of the future Love’s officially started on Monday, Oct. 11.
“Love’s Travel Plaza is beginning to take shape,” Mayor Jesse Preiner said in his Mayor’s Message on Thursday, Nov. 11, as cement was being poured that week.
The location will add 60 jobs to the area, Campbell said.
At the council meeting on Dec. 8, 2020, the council approved the final plat for the Love’s Travel Plaza in a 4-1 vote.
At that meeting council member Shelly Logren wanted clarification that Love’s would adhere to what the city wanted the landscaping to be on the property. At the time the landscaping site map was not available yet.
The construction site map issued on July, 18, 2020, notes that there will be 82 car parking spots and 91 truck spots available. The approved lot area is about 23 acres, with the area of the store being more than 12,000 square feet, according to the site map.
Additionally, there will be a Hardees, which will have a drive-thru, and Godfather’s Pizza in the complex.
“Love’s is known for including a mobile to-go zone; plenty of fresh food, snack and drink options,” Campbell said.
