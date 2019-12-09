For many, this time of year is filled with family traditions like decorating a tree, eating too many cookies, and shopping for gifts. For many others, this season is a struggle, whether financially or otherwise, and it’s hard to attain even basic needs, let alone gifts.
Thankfully, there are many places in the Forest Lake area that aim to serve people in crisis and hardship.
For those with extra funds, items or time, the needs of area nonprofits — such as food shelves, homeless shelters, or other assistance-based programs — are still great. The following are some of those local nonprofits and how to get involved, donate or access the services provided.
Lakes Center for Youth and Families
This Forest Lake-based nonprofit offers counseling, intervention, and enrichment services. Counseling is available to all, while the intervention and enrichment programs are youth-focused, which includes youth training and education programs. Those programs include a career readiness program and a small engines program, the latter of which teaches students grades 9-12 how to repair small engines. The program also hosts “Youth First,” which focuses on decision making skills, and a safety camp for elementary-age children, held annually in June.
Volunteers are needed. To become a volunteer, call Jenna Jones at 651-464-3685, where people can be placed according to what is best-suited for their skills and gifts.
To donate, visit LC4YF.org.
Community Helping Hand
In 1979, Community Helping Hand, a local thrift store, opened in Forest Lake to assist those in need by providing discounted clothing. Since then, it has expanded to help those in the area through emergency financial assistance or through food shelves, including a special holiday meal program for Thanksgiving and Easter holidays. Chrissie Lee, who took over managing the store in 2018, recently began a community garden as well. She said that what the store needs the most right now is volunteers. Since the store is 100% volunteer-run and is currently operating with just half the staff needed, recurring volunteers are most needed. Volunteers can spend time pricing goods and clothing, cashiering or sorting through donations.
The store accepts new or gently used items and financial donations. For more information on donations, visit communityhelpinghand.org/donate_to_chh.
Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund & Rangers Supporting Rangers
Both Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund and Rangers Supporting Rangers were established by area community members who noticed and sought to meet students’ needs. Both of these nonprofits work within the Forest Lake Area School District, with teachers and staff working together to assist area students in need with food and winter clothing. The Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund helps area students in need with winter outerwear. Teachers will communicate through district staff to parents about possible winter gear needs for their students. Once a need is determined, the Forest Lake Children’s Fund will provide any aged- student with a coat, as well as snow pants and boots for elementary students. Corey McKinnon, community education director for the school district, says that they only accept donations of new winter gear or monetary donations.
“Really, it becomes a matter of equity,” McKinnon said. “When we deliver items to school, for many this is the only new jacket they’ve ever received. As we’re distributing them, we don’t want five new ones, and then the sixth student to get a used one, and think, ‘Boy, I wish I would’ve gotten a new one,’ and then there’s hard feelings there.”
McKinnon added that monetary donations are best, due to finding the correct sizes for students in need, and then they also don’t have an inventory of extras that they cannot use. To donate, mail a check made out to Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund to P.O. Box 772, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
Rangers Supporting Rangers was established as a food shelf directly for students. Angelina Rachie, a senior at Forest Lake Area High School, has taken over the program for the Forest Lake Area High School and the Forest Lake Area Community School. Food donations and monetary donations are accepted at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, made out to Rangers Supporting Rangers.
Stephanie Groff, former FLAS staff member, still works with the elementary schools and the middle school, where students receive bags of snacks and meals.
Groff said most of the people who utilized their program are those who are simply in a time of crisis and just need a little help to get back on their feet.
“There are people in need and you don’t see it,” she said.
Food items, like macaroni and cheese, other boxed meals, peanut butter, beef jerky, single-serving soups or oatmeal, and other snacks like granola bars, are needed. Items that can leak, such as juice pouches or fruit cups, or fresh produce cannot be used due to the timing of distribution. Donated items can be dropped off at the Forest Lake Family Pathways location, and monetary donations can be mailed to Stephanie Groff at 8661 North Shore Trail North, Forest Lake, MN 55025, with checks made out to Rangers Supporting Rangers.
Family Pathways
Family Pathways is one of the largest nonprofit entities in the area. Based in North Branch, the nonprofit is most known for its thrift store and food shelf programs but has other branches, including safe housing for domestic violence victims, education and career services, emotional support, and homemaking services for senior citizens so they can maintain independent living. Many of these programs are run using direct financial support and support through donations and purchases of items from its thrift shops in the area.
Financial assistance is always welcomed, said Michelle Thomas, director of marketing for Family Pathways. So are volunteers in a multitude of avenues and at various time commitments. From single-time volunteers to daily recurring volunteers, Family Pathways says there is a place for anyone with any sort of skill or desire, due to its breadth of programs.
For more information on how to donate or any of Family Pathways’ services, including how to access services, visit familypathways.org.
To schedule a time to volunteer, email Brooke Zank at brookez@familypathways.org.
Seasonal Anonymous Santa
The Anonymous Santa program, which is based in North Branch, is a local organization that distributes gifts to local low-income families, including those in the Forest Lake Area School District. This program allows parents to “shop” for gifts for their children, ages newborn to 18.
“The families really get to take ownership on the gifts they pick out,” program coordinator Lisi Nielsen said. “It’s a program that is run by the community for the community. It’s just an amazing program.”
Nielsen said that gifts for teenagers are most-needed. The following is a list of suggested items:
• Pretend play items such as dress up (boy and girl), kitchen accessories, doctor, house, action figures, superhero’s, princesses etc.
• 18” dolls and accessories
• Science sets, play dough sets
• Weight/fitness equipment for teens
• Wooden block sets
• Baby activity cubes, and activity tables
• Little people toy sets
• Lego sets, small and duplo sized
• Hair straighteners and curlers
• Sled
• Spa sets
• Musical instruments/microphones
Anonymous Santa has various collection sites around the area. They include the following:
In Forest Lake:
• Birchwood Senior Living
• Custom mold
• Teen Vantage
• Forest Lake Area High School
• Anytime Fitness
• Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce
• Walmart
• Fransden Bank
• Vannelli’s by the Lake
In Wyoming:
• First State Bank of Wyoming
• Wyoming Hospital
• Cornerstone Pub
• Wyoming Fire Department
• Wyoming City Hall
• The Wyoming Fire Department will be collecting new toys while driving around town from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 14, and there will also be a collection box at the Wyoming Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 7.
All toys will go directly to local families in need across Chisago County and the Forest Lake Area School District.
Anonymous Santa needs volunteers to help load the items on Dec. 15, assist in the holiday store, and work on inventory and packing Dec. 19-21. For more information on volunteering, visit anonymoussantamn.com.
Those who want to apply to participate in the program can visit the website to fill out an application by Friday, Dec. 6. Information is kept confidential.
