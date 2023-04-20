School district looks to Legislature to fill transportation funding gaps
The Forest Lake Area School District bus drivers and aid union formally filed its intent to strike with the state on Thursday, April 20, as it pushes for higher wages in contract negotiations.
“If we have a more competitive wage, we’ll be able to fill the 13 to 14 open positions that we have now. They’ve already combined routes, reduced the number of routes, and they’re still canceling routes every single day here in this district,” said Amy Perusse, Teamsters Local 320 negotiator and business agent at a press conference held in front of the district’s office on Thursday, April 20. If negotiations fall through, a strike could happen as early as May 2, and as late as May 22.
The primary concern of the union is related to increasing wages and benefits packages, which they say will help retain and attract drivers, in turn shortening routes and drivers’ days, boosting morale while limiting stress and route cancellations.
“A $0.17 raise for the year is not enough to keep up with market,” Karina Larson, who has been a bus driver for 16 years, said at the press conference. Four of those years yielded no raise opportunity, with 1 to 3% raises offered in the other years, according to her.
Perusse hopes that by increasing Forest Lake driver wages to comparable rates of neighboring districts, it would allow them to compete in the tight labor market.
“Just based on the number of drivers that have left this year for districts paying more money, we know that that’s a good start to solving the problem here. We need to be able to keep the drivers that we’re training,” Perusse said.
The union has been renegotiating its contract since November 2022 and authorized the strike on Friday, April 14, after opposing a contract offer from the district. There is another mediation session scheduled for Friday, April 28 between the two parties, though both the district and the bus drivers are hoping to come to the table before then for further negotiations.
“We’re going to be working immediately to continue to dialogue and negotiate to hopefully find a resolution to this situation in order to avert a bus driver strike,” said Superintendent Steve Massey at a press conference held at the district office, also on Thursday, April 20.
The rejected agreement from Friday, April 14 could have added $50 a month to a single’s medical coverage or $100 for family coverage; increase wages by 3% in the first year, and increase wages up to 5% in the second year based on seniority, according to the school district’s statement. Currently the starting wage range is $18.60 to $20.87, but the proposed salary increase in the tentative agreement is $20.03 to $22.87 – which is up to an 8% increase for drivers in a two-year span. That proposal was rejected.
Massey contends that the district’s finances are already strapped, especially in transportation, as the state’s funding formula shorts the district by half a million dollars each year due to its geographic size.
“We drive 5,500 miles every day in this district; 5,500 miles is the distance between Key West [Florida] and Anchorage, [Alaska] every single day,” Massey said.
And while talks at the state legislature have produced bills that Massey is hopeful will pass, which would in turn help offset the deficits the district has in transportation, he knows there is no certainty at this point in the midst of the negotiation process.
“We are banking on resources from the Legislature that are yet to be committed. I would contend that the argument around school funding and transportation funding is a legislative issue,” Massey said, later adding, “We have offered resources that stretch the resources that we, frankly, have available and rely on resources that we are hoping come through the Legislative session.”
The district has been lobbying the Legislature to address gaps in the state’s transportation funding formula for more than a decade. The school district is looking to the Legislature to bridge the deficit gap for which Forest Lake – and around 120 other districts – foot the bill. In this legislative session, there is a house bill on the floor that proposes to cover 40% of Forest Lake’s $500,000 deficit coverage.
“When I look at a 10-year period of time, what I could do with half-a-million dollars to our general fund, to our fund balance, to wages is significant. We lobby that year after year with the Legislature, to no avail. It’s frustrating. This is their opportunity. It’s time for them to get to work and get that done” Massey said.
There is no timeline for when or if the house bill will pass, but the legislative session ends after Monday, May 22.
“I would contend that if there is a strike, unfortunately, that the place to picket is not our doorstep, but the doorstep of the Legislature,” Massey said.
Regardless, the Teamsters pushed forward filing their intent to strike on Thursday, April 20, marking Tuesday, May 2 as the earliest day the strike could commence.
If a strike begins stopping district wide transportation, it plans to continue with in-person instruction; the district is working to make arrangements for a large volume of parent drop off, potentially stretching times for those drop offs. He said the district will have staff available to supervise students who are dropped off before and after school hours to accommodate for parent’s schedules.
Both parties have said they want to come to an agreement before a strike commences.
“We all know that it’s not going to happen overnight. I’m optimistic, I know Darcy [Overland] is, our whole team’s optimistic that this can get resolved. We just have to go back to mediation and work out some of our differences,” said Don Baber, a union steward and negotiating team member.
“We will continue to work in an amicable way to hopefully find a resolution to this challenge,” Massey said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.