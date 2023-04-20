School district looks to Legislature to fill transportation funding gaps

The Forest Lake Area School District bus drivers and aid union formally filed its intent to strike with the state on Thursday, April 20, as it pushes for higher wages in contract negotiations. 

bus strike03.jpg

Amy Perusse led the Teamsters Local 320 press conference on Thursday, April 20 outside the district office to inform the public about their intentions for filing a strike. 
