All seven board members approved the negotiated bus driver and aide contract at the Thursday, May 4, board meeting.
The district and negotiators and representatives of the bus driver and aide union came to an agreement on Friday, April 28, which was approved by the union on Monday, May 1 – a day before a proposed strike could have begun.
Wage increases were at the top of the union’s list of demands, which it hoped could help retain employees, increase morale and result in fewer route cancellations.
For drivers and aides, starting and maximum wages increased by around $2 an hour to up to $22.87 for drivers and up to $20.33 an hour for aides. The new contract will also increase health insurance coverage for families and singles.
Since the union’s contract expired in September 2022, this newly approved agreement will expire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
To fund this new contract, the district is hoping legislation comes through that will increase state funding. Currently the Forest Lake Area School District spends around $500,000 annually to operate in its geographically large district, which is what this bill could help cover.
If the legislation does not get passed, the district will have to look internally to reassess how to fund this new contract agreement.
