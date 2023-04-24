Despite another walk out from school board members Curt Rebelein Jr. and Luke Hagglund at the Thursday, April 13 special meeting, the Achievement & Integration Plan was approved.
Prior to discussions and approval of the plan, Rebelein and Hagglund opposed accepting the plan due to their concerns over the legality of approving it past the Wednesday, March 15 deadline stated in a Minnesota Statute.
“My primary concern with participation in even discussing the issue is due to the legal fact,” Rebelein said.
Hagglund excused himself less than five minutes into the meeting.
The remaining board members felt confident based on conversations board chair Jeff Peterson, Superintendent Steve Massey and administration had with the district’s legal team that approving the plan past the March 15 deadline would not be illegal.
Rebelein requested for the written legal opinion of the district’s discussions with the legal team prior to discussing the plan approval, but it was denied because administration did not obtain one.
“We did not get a written legal opinion. We had a conference call with legal staff of the school district. And I’m happy to share the results of that conference call, which is, the attorneys believe that we are in strong legal standing to continue forward with this plan,” Peterson said.
After a bit of discussion and approval for the A&I Plan to remain on the agenda for the night, Rebelein left the meeting, less than 15 minutes into it.
Despite two board members excusing themselves, board members Jill Christenson, Rob Rapheal, Gail Theisen and Peterson approved the A&I Plan for 2024-2027, while board member Julie Corcoran was absent.
Rapheal supported the program to ensure the district has a mechanism in place to guarantee all students have the same access to academic resources and don’t fall behind academically.
“Bottom line, if kids are falling behind, they have the potential to learn. It doesn’t matter who that kid is, they’ve got the potential to learn. If we feel like they are falling behind, we need to intervene,” Rapheal said.
He cited some of the statements in the plan as his reasons for supporting the approval of it.
“‘Reducing the disparities in academic achievement.’ How can you disagree with that?” Rapheal asked.
Christenson supported the plan and explained that allowing students of color to be represented and supported throughout the district is an important aspect of this plan.
“Taking away this money is taking away our community’s ability to validate our underrepresented and underserved families and it silences our ways to say to them, ‘We see you, we hear you, you are an important part of our community,’” Christenson said.
Theisen echoed similar points as Christenson and Rapheal saying she believes this program has added to the schools and community at large.
“I’ve seen the value [that] this plan provides to our students. It doesn’t take funds away from other students or programs, it adds resources and opportunities,” Theisen said.
Recordings of the Thursday, April 6 and April 13 meetings of full board discussions about the A&I Plan are available online at youtube.com/@flboardroom2649.
