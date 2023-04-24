FL Board.JPG

Despite another walk out from school board members Curt Rebelein Jr. and Luke Hagglund at the Thursday, April 13 special meeting, the Achievement & Integration Plan was approved.

Prior to discussions and approval of the plan, Rebelein and Hagglund opposed accepting the plan due to their concerns over the legality of approving it past the Wednesday, March 15 deadline stated in a Minnesota Statute.

