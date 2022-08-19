The local stages are set for the general election in November after the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Despite a last-minute endorsement from Sen. Karin Housley (R-SD 39) and retiring Rep. Bob Dettmer (R-HD 39A), Tina Riehle couldn’t overcome Mark Bishofsky, who had received the state GOP’s endorsement for House District 33B. Bishofsky secured 59.99% of the vote, with 1,637 votes. Bishofsky moves on to face DFLer Josiah Hill, who ran against Housley for Senate District 39 in 2020, in the general election.
Housley’s challenger for the newly formed District 33, which includes Forest Lake, Scandia and Marine on St. Croix, will be Nancy McLean. McLean beat out challenger Brian Baber in the DFL primary, tallying 90.99% of the votes, or 4,635 votes, in the DFL primary. Challenger Brian Baber had 459 votes.
Cal Bahr will be looking to make the move from the state House to the Senate after taking the GOP ticket for District 31, which includes Linwood. Bahr, who will now face off with Democrat Jason Ruffalo, tallied 78.57% of the vote with 3,935 votes in the primary. Competitor Maribella McDermid received 1,073 votes.
In the race for Anoka County District 3 Commissioner, Cindy Hansen and current commissioner Jeff Reinert once again will battle for votes in the general election after soundly defeating Kevin Ryan for the top two spots. Reinert led the three candidates with 58.34% of the vote at 2,775 votes. Hansen received 31.93%, or 1,519 votes. Linwood resident Ryan tallied a total of 463 votes, or 9.73%.
In the race for Anoka County Sheriff, retired Coon Rapids police chief Brad Wise and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office patrol commander Paul Lenzmeier will face off in the general election after beating out Anoka police officer Thomas Gagnon for the top two spots in the Aug. 9 primary. Wise and Lenzmeier nearly tied the for the top two spots, with 42.89% and 43.18% of the votes, respectively. Wise received 13,339 votes, while Lenzmeier received 13,427 votes. Gagnon trailed far behind with just 4,331 votes, or 13.93% of the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.