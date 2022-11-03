While the Beltz Park reconstruction is still slated to begin next spring, the project will now be stretched out over three years instead of two due to financial constraints. However, many of the updates will be done within the first two years, according to the timeline presented to the Forest Lake City Council during its Monday, Oct. 17 and 24 meetings. 

The projected timeline as approved during the council’s Oct. 24 meeting would begin in the spring of 2023 and work through the fall of 2025. 

