If there were a competition between “The Greatest Showman” and “La La Land,” the latter would likely lose in the popular vote. “The Greatest Showman” took the country by storm, creating pop hits that climbed the charts like Taylor Swift and was a box office hit.
But the flashy style of the showman never could hold a candle to “La La Land” for me. It was a satisfying and thrilling watch for the musical nerd in me. It was an ode to the musicals of old, made anew for its modern age through the vibrant sets and costuming, the intricate musical score, and even the story itself, which follows Sebastian and Mia as they follow their dreams in Los Angeles.
The dance numbers were no easy undertaking, choreographed by Mandy Moore (no, not that one – she’s a choreographer, known for her work on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing with the Stars” who shares the name of the more-well-known actor). Moore’s work showed how she can piece together hundreds of variables for showy, flashy dance numbers in a traffic-jam, as well as take actors not well-versed in dance to make magic happen in a waltz around a planetarium. If there were an Oscars category for choreography, Moore surely would’ve won.
Justin Hurwitz created the musical compositions on the soundtrack. It’s one of the most rich original scores and series of songs for a modern day musical. The way he wrote the songs made a dream-like quality to the sounds of the film, a wistful longing interspersed by a jazzy up-beat melody. The musicality in the score stays far away from the typical dronings of pop-hits, the repetitive nature of notes. Instead, the notes take you on a journey, surprising you with hits of the horn or an intricate piano run. The lyrics, written by writing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, added words to that sound in a way that encapsulates the dreamers who move out to the city in hopes of success. (The two also composed lyrics for “The Greatest Showman.”)
Add to the list of major accomplishments in the film: the acting by Ryan Gosling (who had to learn an exceptionally difficult piano piece despite never having played before) and Emma Stone (the latter of whom won an Oscar for her role), the incredibly gifted cameramen for capturing long and difficult one-shots, and the editing team for some tricky cuts.
But the whole movie couldn’t have been accomplished without the director and producer, Damien Chazelle, who developed the idea for the film in college. It was his vision, and his inclusion of Moore and Hurwitz early on in the project, that made the film as grand as it became. Most filmmakers won’t include choreographers as early as he did, and that inclusion of Moore to start developing movement and concepts helped make the dances feel so integrated and part of the story. Chazelle dreamed of the project with Hurwitz during their early years in college at Harvard, but Chazelle kept pushing Hurwitz to perfect the music as he was composing.
Chazelle’s writing is, in essence, a love letter to an idyllic past time in Los Angeles, filled with melancholy and longing for the charm of the golden age of Hollywood, but living in the modern age. The surprise ending (I won’t spoil it for you, here) miffed a lot of people, but I couldn’t help but think how fitting it was.
As we head into another Oscars season, I am still a little sad “La La Land” didn’t take Best Picture that year because I think it encapsulated everything a good film should be. But in my mind, it was one of the best pictures of all time.
