If there were a competition between “The Greatest Showman” and “La La Land,” the latter would likely lose in the popular vote. “The Greatest Showman” took the country by storm, creating pop hits that climbed the charts like Taylor Swift and was a box office hit.

But the flashy style of the showman never could hold a candle to “La La Land” for me. It was a satisfying and thrilling watch for the musical nerd in me. It was an ode to the musicals of old, made anew for its modern age through the vibrant sets and costuming, the intricate musical score, and even the story itself, which follows Sebastian and Mia as they follow their dreams in Los Angeles.

