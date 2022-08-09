My last handful of staff picks have been about podcasts and TV shows; it’s been a while since I’ve written about some good tunes to put on while cleaning the house or on a road trip.

I long ago turned off Top 40 radio, vexed by the sameness of every song played. Instead, I’ve sought out little-known bands on websites like Bandcamp and Pandora to expand my musical palate based on my eclectic and varied tastes. I’ve come up with some winners through those searches – some of which have stuck, some haven’t.

Tags

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments