My last handful of staff picks have been about podcasts and TV shows; it’s been a while since I’ve written about some good tunes to put on while cleaning the house or on a road trip.
I long ago turned off Top 40 radio, vexed by the sameness of every song played. Instead, I’ve sought out little-known bands on websites like Bandcamp and Pandora to expand my musical palate based on my eclectic and varied tastes. I’ve come up with some winners through those searches – some of which have stuck, some haven’t.
One such band that’s stuck has been a band called Branches, an indie folk-rock band with sound similar to bands like The Lumineers and Mumford and Sons.
It may not seem like a surprise, given my history living in California, that this band also has California roots, forming out of a college friendship during their time at Azusa Pacific College, the alma mater of some of my closest friends. But it was actually by complete happenstance I came upon them; I had only been searching for some new tunes on Bandcamp for my job as a dance teacher. Since then, I’ve been hooked.
Their music has been featured on hit shows like “Cougartown” and The CW’s “One Tree Hill,” the latter of which is known for its showcasing hot indie bands.
They’ve been quiet since 2021 when they released their latest single “You Still Haunt Me,” but their catalogue of past albums has much to offer, starting with their latest full album “White Flag.” Music itself has the power to move and stir up emotions, from fear to sadness to hope and joy. Branches knows well how to create music that’s both unique and powerful. “White Flag” was a class in hope – not just in lyrics, but in musicality.
“Sparrow” is a head-bopping beat with a funky guitar lick with poetry for lyrics in a simple but catchy melody: “I feel like a dried up fountain waiting for rain to fall/To fill the cracks and holes and see if there is/ Hope for me at all … But if Your eye is on the sparrow/If You’re worried about its wings/Then I’m a fool to think/That You’d ignore the worries that I sing.”
“Ok” is another tale of hardship and hope: “I wish this winter would hurry/These days are getting blurry … We were lost, we were lost/In the dark and stormy night/’Til You showed, ‘til You showed/Us everything would be alright.”
“It won’t be long,” is a slow and deep breath of a song that showcases a simple guitar strumming and rich harmony with lyrics: “There in the chaos, the waves and the glass/ The unending questions, like nets that were cast/ All I could hear was the echoes respond, ‘It won’t be long, it won’t be long.’”
Their other albums are worth a listen, too, but “White Flag” was a beautiful compilation of sweet harmonies, soaring lyrics, and a range from foot-tapping beats to slow strums of a guitar that offered life and breath to a difficult world.
