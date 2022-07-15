“Where the Crawdads Sing” isn’t a poorly made movie. It’s beautifully photographed, for one, and it’s solidly-acted, too. The story’s nothing to write home about, but the events of the plot land with their requisite impact. It’s all effective in its own, not terribly ambitious, way.
What it’s not is enjoyable – at least not for me. While “Crawdads” is likely to find its audience – just as the best-selling novel it’s adapting did in 2018 – it hails from a specific genre I almost never like: a story of a good person who is constantly, unfairly abused by life so that her final moment of relief is more keenly felt by the audience.
The plot revolves around Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who lives alone in the remote marshes of mid-20th-century North Carolina (it is cinematographer Polly Morgan’s capturing of this biome’s beauty that I enjoyed most about the film). The narrative ping-pongs between a chronological overview of her very difficult life – think abandonment, ostracization, and physical abuse, among other indignities – and a trial in her young adulthood, where she’s been accused, with flimsy evidence, of murdering a young man from the nearby town named Chase (Harris Dickinson). Kya and Chase had been seeing each other, and it ended badly – boy, did it ever end badly! – but the primary reason people seem to suspect her is that she is a recluse who everyone knows as “Marsh Girl,” and the entire town thinks she’s weird and icky. The only people in her corner are a kindly local attorney (David Straithairn), a couple of local shop owners (Garret Dillahunt and Ahna O’Reilly), and her first love, Tate (Taylor John Smith), who himself broke her heart years earlier.
Does this sound like the kind of thing you would like? If it does, then you will probably like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” especially if you enjoyed the book. I have not read the source material, but the movie has major “based on a book” energy, loaded down as it is with florid narration and offbeat, specific career choices.
Though I’m coming from a limited perspective, I could certainly opine on specific elements. The cast is mostly winning; I just like Straithairn a lot generally, and I enjoyed him here, even though he’s not given much to do. There are moments of violence in the film that feel real, raw, and impactful, especially for a PG-13 movie; director Olivia Newman makes Kya’s misery very felt, which in turn makes her moments of joy seem more hard-fought.
The plot feels a bit formulaic, perhaps made more interesting and morally complex by the knowledge that author and naturalist Delia Owens has found herself featured prominently in a real-life story about an unsolved murder in an untamed wilderness (for the full context, check out the New Yorker article “The Hunted”). I guessed the identity of the real murderer before the outcome was revealed. Ultimately, however, it wasn’t the formula I didn’t like; it was what the formula was.
Simply put, I do not usually enjoy stories of people who are put through trauma in order to inspire us with their overcoming – especially if those people are kids, and there a lot of scenes in “Where the Crawdads Sing” where a very young Kya (played in those flashbacks by Jojo Regina) is horribly mistreated. Sure, there are moments when she enjoys her life of solitude in the swamp, but the scenes of her enjoying the natural world are a fleeting relief between the persecution she endures from the human species. “Where the Crawdads Sing” wants you to feel very bad for Kya, and on that front, it succeeds whole-heartedly. Unfortunately, it does its job so well that I just wanted to stop watching her abuse rather than continue on for her reversal of fortune.
That is my limitation when seeing a movie like this. Obviously, a lot of people enjoy this kind of story, especially when it’s mixed with romance; the book the movie is based on is one of the best-selling novels of all time. I am a 34-year-old straight white man. Most popular culture – far too much of it, I’d argue – is made to appeal directly to me, even if it’s often unsuccessful in doing so. Not everything should be made for me, and this wasn’t. Maybe it’s made for you. Just be warned: Before you see the inspirational outcome, you’re going to see a lot of shots of defenseless women getting punched in the face.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at matineeryan@gmail.com.
