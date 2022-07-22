A few months ago I watched the new Ryan Reynolds movie “Free Guy.” I enjoyed the general premise of the movie in which people are sent into a video game and the computer generated characters are unaware they’re in a video game. But after watching it I thought it was a good enough plot to be a more serious movie.
To my surprise, a show I had seen the poster of several times, while scrolling through HBO Max, fit that exact bill I sought after watching “Free Guy.”
In 2018, “Westworld” took the idea of humans dropping into a game to do whatever they want and ran with it creating the chaotic world of the wild west.
The game Westworld is a virtual experience for people to mentally and physically submerge into a story where they can kill and commit crimes against the computer players without getting injured or being in any real danger themselves.
The gore of the show and western theme reminds me of Quentin Tarantino’s “Django,” so if those movies aren’t up your alley, this is certainly not the next one to add to your watchlist of streamable series.
Gore is not typically my style, but it’s tolerable to watch because the plot is a fascinating story of a dystopian utopia of escapism and advanced technology.
Even though “Westworld” is all science-fiction, I can’t help but pull parallels to Mark Zuckerberg’s push to create the metaverse as a virtual space for people to immerse their lives is a eerie step toward the plot of this show.
Season one plays out the plot of the western world exceptionally well that I gulped it down in one sitting. It runs through all of the basics of the submersive world and doesn’t leave the viewer in the dark about how this simulation works. Season one’s primary focus is in Westworld and holds strong to the western theme: if the game wasn’t solely about being a criminal I’d love to go back in time in an experience like that.
When I crept up on the end of season one, I couldn’t help but worry how they would pull off season two.
But season two managed to further the storyline in a logical way – despite its layered storylines and timelines which added a bit of confusion that took away some novelty of what season one offered. It’s certainly a show that needs to be watched and not mindlessly put on in the background because its quick pace and the amount of information thrown at you. Season two still managed to entise me to like the idea of this futuristic world where jumping into a video game is thought of as an easy “vacation.”
I have only made it to the early episodes of season three, and season three requires an element of recalibration to think about this show. It is entirely different from the first two seasons, but again, it feels like a natural progression of the storyline into a highly advanced world as we know it.
For a hefty sci-fi show or plot, there is a fine line between losing all sense of reality resulting in an unenjoyable show and finding the balance. “Westworld” teeters right on the line in moments of entrenching you too far into topics that don’t make sense, but it manages to pull the viewer back to a more palatable show. Despite the show dancing on that line, it offers a weird look into a dystopian but technologically advanced future could be, and through that lens it’s an incredible work of art.
