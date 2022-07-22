A few months ago I watched the new Ryan Reynolds movie “Free Guy.” I enjoyed the general premise of the movie in which people are sent into a video game and the computer generated characters are unaware they’re in a video game. But after watching it I thought it was a good enough plot to be a more serious movie.

To my surprise, a show I had seen the poster of several times, while scrolling through HBO Max, fit that exact bill I sought after watching “Free Guy.”

Tags

Load comments