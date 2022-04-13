A movie based on an inspiring true story will more often than not be successful in its portrayal of the story it’s based on because the subject matter is good and feels true to life. What brings movies like this to life are often the actors in leading roles. In this regard, Mark Wahlberg, who also produced and funded this film (an unusual move in Hollywood), stood out in a way I haven’t seen him do in a long time.
“Father Stu” was a low-grade boxer in his 30s who doesn’t have much going for him until he moves to California to try to see his name in headlines. His life path changes when he has a “come to Jesus” moment after an accident. He studies to become a Catholic priest, and later is diagnosed with Lou Gerhig’s Disease.
I didn’t know the story about this priest in the Catholic church until seeing this film, so it is difficult for me to say how true to life the portrayal is. But nothing in the film came off as over-dramatized to add any kind of Hollywood flair. It felt real.
Father Stu fits how you imagine him to be in the first half of the film as a gruff – at times aggressive – and funny guy. It seemed like he could have been playing Mark Wahlberg, which had me doubting how he could pull the rest of the movie off since he plays that similar, gruff character in his other movies. However, his performance in the second half of the film as a “changed” man is where his talent is seen.
I’m not the biggest Wahlberg fan and was pleasantly surprised at his ability to deliver the emotional true story of Father Stu Long. His cadence when delivering jokes is typical for his style to play a witty character. But his power and strength in this film came from his ability to deliver during the serious moments. Unlike some of his other Academy Award-nominated roles in “The Fighter,” he portrayed a more complex character who transformed into someone hopeful and different, which was great to watch unfold.
Even though the dialogue felt forced at moments, the story itself provided a lot of touching character development seen in Stu, his mother (Jacki Weaver) and father (Mel Gibson). In that character development the movie portrayed a true evolution of human emotions, which was relatable for anyone with family members who may be difficult to love unconditionally. The true story lent itself to making a good movie that would have been difficult to mess up. The casting of Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver was spot on as they represented salt-of-the-earth people.
Family is at the heart of this film even though there were some moments when the script felt forced. For instance, the first time we meet Stu’s mother, the way she was speaking to him felt clichè and too intense right out of the gate when the movie started. Their relationship was a typical mother-son bond in which the mother worried for her son’s well-being. But at the beginning, her lines felt forced, making the viewer feel compelled to interpret their relationship how the film wanted them to. It was unnecessary because the bond of Stu and his mother is evident as the film unfolds, allowing the audience to feel that connection beyond the script.
But “Father Stu” holds its own despite its true-to-life plot, since it was a relatable film about overcoming struggles. It is a heartwarming film about what it means to fall and keep getting back up again, which everyone can relate to in some way.
The humor during some of the darker times in the story brought a lot of flavor to the drama. It was needed and felt like a real portrayal of who Stuart Long was in life.
It’s hard to determine how much of a “based on a true story” film is made up to add a more Hollywood quality to it. But not only did Stu undergo major character development, his father and mother’s story arcs made sense and were not overdramatized.
On top of the storyline, the cinematography elevated the personal qualities of this film with extreme close-ups and shaky camera movements at times. It allowed the viewer to feel present in this story, furthering relatability and connection the audience felt to the characters. This movie is the intimate story of Stuart Long’s life, and the cinematography didn’t fall short of providing personal camera angles furthering the connection a viewer would have to the characters.
It was one of the better true-to-life stories that I have seen in a while due to its relatability and inspiring takeaways of strength during trying times, which many people could use a taste of right now. Wahlberg delivered beyond what I had expected, which furthered my enjoyment of watching a great story about life.
