If you’re a bit of a weather nerd like me, a piece of news recently broke that – full pun intended – took our world by storm. That news was the announcement of “Twisters,” an anticipated sequel to the 1996 weather action flick “Twister.” Some were thrilled with the announcement. Others, like myself, are a bit apprehensive about how a sequel could hold up. But aside from how I feel about an impending sequel, it ignited my desire once again to rewatch the original.

I don’t know if I’ve always had a love of storms, and that’s why I loved the movie; or if I fell in love with the idea of storms and chasing tornados because of the movie. Regardless of which horse went before the cart, “Twister” made such an impact on me that I have been storm spotter certified by the National Weather Service since 2018. I always joke that if I had been better at math and science, I would’ve been a meteorologist or weather researcher – one who chased storms just like in “Twister.”

