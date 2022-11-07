If you’re a bit of a weather nerd like me, a piece of news recently broke that – full pun intended – took our world by storm. That news was the announcement of “Twisters,” an anticipated sequel to the 1996 weather action flick “Twister.” Some were thrilled with the announcement. Others, like myself, are a bit apprehensive about how a sequel could hold up. But aside from how I feel about an impending sequel, it ignited my desire once again to rewatch the original.
I don’t know if I’ve always had a love of storms, and that’s why I loved the movie; or if I fell in love with the idea of storms and chasing tornados because of the movie. Regardless of which horse went before the cart, “Twister” made such an impact on me that I have been storm spotter certified by the National Weather Service since 2018. I always joke that if I had been better at math and science, I would’ve been a meteorologist or weather researcher – one who chased storms just like in “Twister.”
The 1996 epic disaster movie, directed by Jan du Bont, showcases Bill (Bill Paxton) and Dr. Jo (Helen Hunt) Harding, and their team of storm chasers as they attempt to make a scientific breakthrough during an outbreak of tornados across Tornado Alley. The rest of the star-studded cast is filled with quirky weather nerds like Dustin Davis (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and competitive egos like Jo’s rival Dr. Jonas Miller (Cary Elwes). One of the best parts of the movie is the wildly varied cast of characters and how they each elevate the movie by their own personalities.
At the beginning of the movie, Bill, a former storm chaser/researcher, accompanied by his fiancé Dr. Melissa Reeves (Jami Gertz), meet up in the field with Jo, still a storm chaser and researcher, to sign the final divorce papers. Jo tells Bill that their pet project “Dorothy” – a device which releases probes into a tornado – was ready to deploy. Before the divorce papers can be signed, a tornado is forecasted and they race to it. After missing that tornado, Bill spots rival Jonas at a gas station getting media attention for a similar device he allegedly stole the idea for. In his competitiveness to get Dorothy in the air first, Bill makes the choice to spend the day storm chasing with Jo. The 24ish hours that follow force Bill and Jo to work through their issues while trying to achieve their dream of a huge scientific breakthrough. Hunt and the late, great Paxton were an extraordinary pair, two strong actors who brought the two iconic characters to life.
The film, as many storm chasers will tell you, is a close representation of the storm chasing: the competition between chase teams, those who are funded by big sponsors competing against those who are self-funded, the hours of driving, the stress of trying to predict the location of the storms, and then trying to get scientific data from tornadoes. There are, of course, a number of things the movie got wrong – mostly scientific things about tornadoes and other safety measures – but for the most part, there’s so much about the storm chasing community it got right.
Du Bont’s direction really drove the intensity of the film – from the first bit of action in speeding to a tornado, to trying to overcome logistical struggles of scientific experiments, to facing off with monster tornados – all while our two main characters deal with their own relationship and their internal struggles. Each bit builds suspense and tension, coming to a climax with a monster tornado and a final opportunity to get Dorothy in the air. And for all its moments of suspense, du Bont crafted moments of levity, from repeatable quotes (“We’ve got cows!”) to the physical comedy that make you chuckle.
For all those reasons listed above, the question will be: Can “Twisters” pull off the expectations for greatness that “Twister” delivered? For now, I’ll wait, and watch “Twister” again and again.
