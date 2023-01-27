turn every page 02.jpg

Robert Caro, left, is 91 years old and Robert Gottlieb, age 91 in the photo above.

 Photos Courtesy of Sony Picture Classics

“Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” is not a documentary that will be for everyone.

As a writer, I took a lot out of it and enjoyed the way Gottlieb compares editing the author’s work to war on numerous occasions. The power of words doesn’t relate to everyone in the world the same way, so this film is certainly an ode to writers and readers especially.

turn every page 01.jpg

