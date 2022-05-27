“Top Gun: Maverick” is a lot better than the 1986 Tom Cruise fighter jet hit it’s sequelizing, but your ceiling for enjoyment may vary based on how much you liked the original. I don’t care for the first film, a tale of a young hotshot pilot competing to be the best student at a Navy flight school, but I was still entertained by Cruise’s second stint in the cockpit. If you already liked “Top Gun,” well, the new one might just be a religious experience.
In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the most talented fighter pilot to ever leave the ground. Though he’s served the Navy with distinction over the years, he’s quite old for an active duty pilot, and he’s stepped on a lot of toes throughout his career. A brush with a frustrated rear admiral (Ed Harris) leads to him nearly getting bounced out of the service before he is called back to his old stomping grounds at the Top Gun flight school, where he is tasked with training the school’s best graduates for an impossible bombing run behind heavily guarded enemy lines. Complicating matters is the fact that one of the pilots, Miles Teller’s “Rooster,” is the son of Maverick’s old flight officer, who died in the original “Top Gun” under circumstances Maverick blames himself for. There is also a romance with Jennifer Connelly, who plays a character only mentioned in the first “Top Gun,” but the movie doesn’t really care about this, and neither did I and neither should you.
The plot is where audiences will differ depending on their relationship with the original film. Though “Top Gun: Maverick” falls prey to some of the same cover band mistakes often committed by nostalgia-based sequels (there’s a beach sports scene, just like the first one! Rooster plays “Great Balls of Fire” on the piano, just like his dad did in the first one!), it mostly elects to honor its predecessor by crafting a plot that heavily relies on the audience’s appreciation of the original film’s plot. While I enjoyed the performance of Anthony Edwards as Maverick’s flight officer, “Goose,” in the original “Top Gun,” I mostly find that movie to be dull and airheaded, so I was not invested in the character progression of anyone in the second film – all the less because the Top Gun universe seems frozen in amber, with Maverick in particular still entirely hung up on the events of the first film. If the first “Top Gun” means a lot to you, this stuff probably plays, especially a tender (if underwritten) scene with Val Kilmer returning as Maverick’s old rival, “Iceman.” I, on the other hand, was primarily interested in everyone being in the air.
Fortunately, it’s in the air where “Top Gun: Maverick” excels – particularly in the film’s final act, an extended, fantastic action sequence playing out the entirety of the bombing run. Where the first “Top Gun” shot and edited its flight sequences in a way that often rendered them difficult to follow or care about, “Maverick” applies a laser focus, making sure the audience understands the stakes and physics of the mission and training exercises before the jets are in the sky. Once wings are up, director Joseph Kosinki supervises the action with a kinetic verve that still manages to be easy to follow; you understand where the pilots, terrain and enemies are in relation to each other, and you feel the high-impact G forces that render the mission so difficult. Better still, “Maverick’s” creative team (which includes writers Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie) has thought up plenty of ways to turn the movie’s planes into more than just combat vehicles. The pilots frequently use the technology on hand to conduct unusual life-saving exercises and death-defying stunts that left me chuckling at their inventiveness.
Beyond the excellent flight work, “Top Gun: Maverick’s” other point of interest is as the latest marker on the chart of Cruise’s ever-evolving public persona. As he’s aged, Cruise’s fanatical need to please audiences has only seemed to increase. In “Maverick,” this is manifested in everything from Cruise’s dangerous stunt work to the movie’s strange commitment never to explain what country the Navy is bombing (although that may be for the best: When Connelly’s character mentioned that Maverick served in the Gulf War, I couldn’t help but wonder if he’d participated in the “Highway of Death,” an infamous action in which coalition planes savaged a convoy of retreating Iraqi soldiers and civilians).
More pointedly, however, with its constant talk of Maverick being the last of a dying breed and the character’s insistence that flying is what he was always meant to do, the film feels like an allegory for Cruise as one of the last pure movie stars – a point more finely illustrated by the fact that his next-generation costar Teller is primarily known for his work on personality-subsuming franchises like the “Divergent” series or “Fantastic 4.” In “Maverick,” as with all his late period movies, Cruise himself is the franchise, and he’ll never let you forget it.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
