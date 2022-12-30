If you looked beyond the box office – and sometimes, refreshingly, even within the box office – there were a lot of really good movies that came out in 2022. Below, I’ll share my 10 favorites. Whether blockbuster, indie, or art house is your thing, hopefully you’ll find something you may have missed that’s worth checking out – and if you’re looking for more, you could do a lot worse than my runners-up: “Elvis,” “The Woman King,” and “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.”

10. “Top Gun: Maverick”

Load comments