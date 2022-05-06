Since “Avengers Endgame” strode the earth, colossus-like, in 2019 to become the highest-grossing film of all time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has simultaneously been gloating about its cultural dominance and casting around for which C-list characters can usher the long-running series into its next phase of dominance. Perhaps that’s why the latest MCU outing, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” simultaneously feels like a victory lap and a cry for help – a snake eating its own tail, vomiting it back up for public consumption, and expecting you to thank it for the privilege.
A sequel to 2016’s original (and reasonably fun) “Doctor Strange” film, the second outing follows the titular Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), one of Earth’s most powerful magicians, as he deals with a host of problems that accompany the arrival of the young America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young superhero with the power to hurtle to other universes when she’s afraid. This puts her in the crosshairs of former Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), now going by her alter ego Scarlet Witch, who decides that she must steal Chavez’s power so she can cross the multiverse and end up in a reality where she can be with her kids. To escape Wanda’s clutches, Strange and Chavez visit a couple of other universes where they can temporarily hide before coming back for the final conflict.
What’s that? You didn’t realize that Wanda has kids? That’s because the second “Doctor Strange” commits a nigh unforgivable sin in its early minutes: In addition to counting on its audience of millions to have seen the previous Avengers films and the first “Doctor Strange,” it also expects all of them to have seen the Disney+ streaming television show “WandaVision” (in which Wanda uses her mind-warping abilities to create a fake set of children), or else to wonder what on earth anyone in this movie is talking about. I suppose Marvel and Disney could be attempting to direct viewers back to Disney+ to catch up on “WandaVision” and the other platform-native MCU shows, but for me, at least, this effort was an utter failure: After watching such naked brand synergy attempt to pass itself off as entertainment, I can almost guarantee that I won’t be heading back into the virtual Disney vault for more.
But I digress. Maybe you’ve watched “WandaVision,” and you understand the motivation of the film’s villain (an important thing to be able to do!). I have bad news for you, too: The script (written by Michael Waldren) goes out of its way to explain this motivation, and every other plot beat (of which there are so, so many), in long, boring conversations with little to no dynamism and maybe the worst jokes to be found in any Marvel film. Characters don’t really even figure things out; they make statements like “the only way to stop this character is to find a magic book that lets sorcerors do whatever they want,” with no little to no lead-in. Like “Rise of Skywalker,” the most recent Star Wars film, it is cinema as fetch quest, a bunch of people shouting explanations at the screen so they can rush to the next location and shout new, more complicated explanations. If there are action scenes interspersed during the shouting, they are clearly playing second fiddle.
It doesn’t help that every revelation in “Multiverse of Madness” is incredibly stupid. This doesn’t have to be a problem – done well, superhero movies can sell you on stupid stuff! The problem is that this movie isn’t selling anyone on anything. Its revelations are always showing, never telling, and its attempts at wonder simply involve dressing up famous or familiar actors in different clothes.
I was hopeful about this one. “Multiverse of Madness” was directed by horror-comedy auteur Sam Raimi, who also directed the original trilogy of Spider-Man films in the 2000s, the first two entries of which are quite good (the third one, not so much, though it is better than “Multiverse of Madness”). Unfortunately, the genuinely terrible script and shoddy house CGI appear out of his control. There are three or four fight scenes that carry with them a bit of Raimi’s visual sense, either in their morbid sense of humor or kinetic camera movement, but those sequences are too few and far between, brief oases in an otherwise joyless, arduous ordeal. The actors, too, seem to know they’ve been given nothing to work with; virtually every cast member adopts the same affectless delivery.
After 14 years and 20-odd movies, the MCU’s post-“Endgame” output suggests that it’s reached its Alexander stage: There are truly no more worlds to conquer. When infinite growth is no longer possible, the only thing left is infinite recursion. “Multiverse of Madness” is caught in a feedback loop of its own design, spiraling inward in a manner reminiscent of its title – whispering sweet nothings in your ear, but only talking about itself.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.