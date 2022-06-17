Ever since his Oscar-winning turn in 2015’s “Bridge of Spies,” Mark Rylance has been popping up in a steady stream of films from major directors, usually playing small but important roles. A longtime stage actor in his native England, Rylance’s diminutive voice, expressive eyes and well-worn face are always a welcome presence, and 2022 seems to be his year – if not for mega box office hauls, at least for breaking through from supporting parts to starring ones.
This spring, Rylance was the lead in “The Outfit,” a fun little single-location thriller that relies almost exclusively on his charisma to carry the action. Starting this weekend, you can see him in theaters in “The Phantom of the Open,” a comedic biopic that premiered last year about the later life of the worst golfer in the history of the British Open.
Directed by Craig Roberts and written by Simon Farnaby, who co-wrote the book on which it’s based, “The Phantom of the Open” regales its audience with the story of Maurice Flitcroft (Rylance), a British crane operator who falls in love with the game of golf after catching a tournament on TV. He’s too poor and not posh enough to gain admission to his local golf club, but that doesn’t stop him from claiming to be a golf pro and somehow gaining entry into The 1976 British Open. Though he’s practiced on fields and beaches, the Open is also his first ever game of golf, and despite his eternal optimism, he records the worst score in Open history – turning himself into an instant, unwitting folk hero and embarrassing The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, the event’s administrator. Flitcroft’s abysmal showing gets him blacklisted from golf clubs around the country, let alone the Open, but such resistance only makes him more determined to sneak back in and compete again.
“The Phantom of the Open” is a pat movie on paper, not likely to surprise or challenge, but it’s an incredibly charming watch, thanks all to the execution – both in the director’s chair and in the quiet, contemplative face of its lead. We never know quite exactly why Flitcroft suddenly becomes obsessed with golf, and for that matter, he might not, either. Roberts occasionally translates Flitcroft’s love for the sport through fantasy sequences that stay just on the right side of saccharine, illustrating that feeling we’ve all had of falling down a rabbit hole, getting dangerously fixated on a new hobby or interest.
More so than in those sequences, however, we see that naked desire for the links in Flitcroft himself. He’s a man of few words, and not able to express himself too well when he uses them, but Rylance imbues the would-be golfer with a sympathetic, hangdog dignity. Though the screenplay provides its clues, we pick up mostly from his performance that he is a man who has sacrificed everything in his life for his family; golf is the first time he has picked up something that was just for him.
Just as swiftly as Flitcroft discovers the newfound dignity of a personal pastime, however, everyone tries to rip it away from him – his job, his son (Jake Davies), and the R&A itself, the latter led by a stuffy administrator (Rhys Ifans) who won’t abide an amateur making a mockery of the sacred sport. Only his wife, Jean (Sally Hawkins, another charming presence), encourages him to keep pursuing his passion, which is perhaps the reason he doggedly continues to practice in parks, sneak onto golf courses after hours, and wear fake mustaches to con his way back into the Open. Once he finally feels as if he has permission to care for his own needs, he recognizes the indignity of everyone expecting that he just shut up and fit into the box they expect him to occupy.
If I have a complaint about “The Phantom of the Open,” it would be that I would have liked to see a bit more of Flitcroft’s fraudulent attempts to repeat his Open run; all of the golfing scenes we do get are quite fun. However, it’s a worthy trade-off for yet another of the film’s strengths: matching the unassuming, modest sweetness of its lead, “The Phantom of the Open” clocks in at a mere hour and 45 minutes in length, a pleasant rarity in today’s age of big studio bloat. Talk about a birdie.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
