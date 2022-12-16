2022 has been a good year for movies, but not necessarily for blockbusters. With a few exceptions – most notably the thrilling, crowd-pleasing "Top Gun: Maverick" – the majority of the highest grossing movies at the box office this year have been boring and flavorless, primarily consisting of uninspired brand extensions coated in dishwater CGI. I love a spectacle as much as the next guy, but I want one that's made with care – something that will really wow me.
Fortunately, director James Cameron has returned after 13 years with "Avatar: The Way of Water," a reminder of just how good a spectacle can be – a gorgeous, thrilling technical achievement that begs to be seen in its initial theatrical run (in 3D, if at all possible).
A quick reminder, if you haven’t seen the original “Avatar” since 2009: The series is set in the far future and follows the adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a human Marine who is transported to the beautiful, far-flung moon of Pandora, home to a peaceful, blue-skinned race of creatures called the Na’vi. Hoping to strip-mine Pandora of any usable resource, the humans seek to pacify or control the Na’vi, hooking several team members (including Jake) up to “avatar” rigs, which allow their consciousnesses to inhabit the lab-grown bodies of Na’vi matched to their genetic specifications. As Jake is introduced to Na’vi life, however, he becomes more aware of the violence and unchecked greed of his commanders, and he ultimately leads the Na’vi on a rebellion against their extraterrestrial invaders, falling in love with the passionate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and permanently bonding with his avatar body in the process.
“The Way of Water” features a time jump at the beginning similar to the amount of time between the real-life release of the films. Jake and Neytiri have a few kids now, most notably rebellious teenage son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and the mysterious adopted daughter Kiri, who was born under mysterious circumstances from another avatar. Kiri is played in motion-capture by Sigourney Weaver, who also played a human character who died in the first film – not the only example of Cameron using the technology to reuse actors from the original installment.
The reason for “The Way of Water’s” time jump is the reintroduction of humans to Pandora after the Na’vi banished them at the end of the first film. This time, knowing that Jake is a spiritual leader and tactical mastermind of the Na’vi, a group of Marines in avatar bodies has been tasked with taking him out at all costs. Hoping to protect his family, Jake uproots his wife and kids and flees to an isolated sea tribe of Na’vi, where the locals have evolved unique appendages that make swimming easier. The balance of the film’s whopping three hour, 12 minute runtime introduces several new subplots to the Sully family and this new corner of Pandora as the Marines hunt down their prey and terrorize the Na’vi in the process.
