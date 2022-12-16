avatar02.JPG
Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

2022 has been a good year for movies, but not necessarily for blockbusters. With a few exceptions – most notably the thrilling, crowd-pleasing "Top Gun: Maverick" – the majority of the highest grossing movies at the box office this year have been boring and flavorless, primarily consisting of uninspired brand extensions coated in dishwater CGI. I love a spectacle as much as the next guy, but I want one that's made with care – something that will really wow me.

Fortunately, director James Cameron has returned after 13 years with "Avatar: The Way of Water," a reminder of just how good a spectacle can be – a gorgeous, thrilling technical achievement that begs to be seen in its initial theatrical run (in 3D, if at all possible).

