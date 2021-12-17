“The Office” was taken off Netflix almost two years ago at the start of 2020. I would watch “The Office” every day, and I’d fall asleep to it every night, and since it was taken off, it has left a large hole in my day-to-day routine. Since then, my search for a similar show to fill that void to watch every day has been never ending.
But my search may have come to an end with “The Mindy Project,” starring Mindy Kaling, who played the role of Kelly Kapoor on “The Office.”
I’ve described “The Mindy Project” to people as if Kelly Kapoor got her own TV show. If you have never seen “The Office,” Kapoor loves pop-culture, romance and drama, which are primary themes of “The Mindy Project.” Even if Kapoor wasn’t your favorite character in the show, or maybe the least favorite, the same dry and quick humor fills the 20-minute episodes of Kaling’s show.
There are a few shows that have a similar Office-esque humor and premise like “Parks and Rec,” “Scrubs” and “30 Rock.” Those shows make inappropriate jokes and play off of many tropes and stereotypes that borders on the line of “can they say that joke?”
If any of those listed shows are favorites, “The Mindy Project” could be the next one up to bat because no matter your feelings on the questionable jokes, Kaling created a well-done sitcom that exemplifies a light-hearted humor in which nothing needs to be taken too seriously.
In her book “Why is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?,” she talked about her successes and failures while working on “The Office.” But she also talked a lot about her personal experiences relating to her insecurities and struggles about her appearance, which she also folded into the writing of her own show and “The Office.”
Kaling makes self-deprecating humor the norm in “The Mindy Project,” playing off of her appearance, which is something many people can relate to in some regard. It speaks volumes to who Mindy Kaling is, because the confidence it takes to write your own character in a self-deprecating way is somewhat inspiring, especially because she is funny doing it.
On top of the self-deprecating jokes, Kaling plays on the stereotype of women being emotional in everything they do. For example, her character, Dr. Mindy Lahiri follows romantic comedies like they are guidelines for how relationships and love should be in real life. The show is based in New York City, where dozens of classic “rom coms” are filmed, so the setting lends itself to playing this joke up a lot without being overdone.
The humor of Kaling’s character, along with the other characters played by Chris Messina, Ike Barinholz, Ed Weeks and Adam Pally truly makes me laugh out loud at times, which I haven’t experienced since watching “The Office.”
The premise is somewhat similar to “The Office” in which a lot of high jinks take place in Kaling’s workplace, Shulman and Associates, a gynecologist’s office.
Similar to Dunder Mifflin, it leaves you wondering how they are still in business, since no one ever seems to be working. But it’s TV, so it doesn’t need to logistically make sense or be analyzed at length, which is also the fun in her show. It is so simple to follow and is often funny.
Finding a show that has effortless humor is rare but extremely welcomed. That is why I am embracing “The Mindy Project” with open arms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.