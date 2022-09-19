Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman have been dubbed “The Last Movie Stars” in the new HBO docuseries about their careers and relationship. It is a heartfelt and touching retelling of their lives in Hollywood and with one another through a candid lens.
What allows this documentary to stand apart from the genre of “good PR” documentaries on other celebrities is that it’s told from the people who were there, witnessing the monumental work of Newman and Woodward – including themselves.
Actor Ethan Hawke brings several other actors onto the project to read transcripts of long-lost destroyed interviews that both Woodward, Newman and many other actors of their time participated in with Stewart Stern. At some point, Newman burned all the interview tapes from the hundreds of interviews Stern conducted. However, Stern had all of the interviews transcribed, which allows this show to stand apart from anything else in a similar genre.
The reason for its success is that Stern was reportedly a friend of the couple. A reporter or director can only get so much raw emotion and detail about personal lives out of the interviewee. Without Stern, the show likely wouldn’t have as personal of a touch, sharing a new side of this infamous couple who dominated Hollywood before the dawn of current media forms.
For me, the most I knew about Paul Newman before watching the show was that he was in “Cool Hand Luke” because that was one of my father’s favorite movies. (He loved the egg scene.) I didn’t know anything about Joanne Woodward until this documentary, but her attitude toward life fostered an unknown admiration I now have for a celebrity.
As someone with little to no knowledge about the duo, who were a part of 16 films and three Broadway musicals, it was an enlightening show; I talked about it to anyone with ears for several days after watching.
Watching the documentary as a viewer with no previous knowledge about these two actors, who were masters of their craft, unexpectedly created a nostalgia for a time and place I never knew in me. I can only imagine the emotions the docuseries can offer individuals who grew up watching their films.
Perhaps the reason it resonated so deeply was the interspersing of clips from the many films Woodward and Newman starred in, which added an essence of “old-time film.”
The show goes far beyond the work they put on screen and dives into their lives off the screen, which is where the heart of it lies. Outwardly, their marriage seemed picture perfect, but the documentary dove into the work it took to stay together, which is a longevity not seen in today’s Hollywood.
Overall, it isn’t just another docuseries about the “struggles” of a rich and famous couple. It is a rare love story as told from Newman and Woodward, along with their closest friends and peers. If these actors are already beloved for anyone, this show will further their admiration as it sparked my newfound love for the duo, and the mark they left on film as we know it today.
