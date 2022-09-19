Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman have been dubbed “The Last Movie Stars” in the new HBO docuseries about their careers and relationship. It is a heartfelt and touching retelling of their lives in Hollywood and with one another through a candid lens.

What allows this documentary to stand apart from the genre of “good PR” documentaries on other celebrities is that it’s told from the people who were there, witnessing the monumental work of Newman and Woodward – including themselves.

