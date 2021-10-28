The creativity that Wes Anderson, the director, brings to his films is alive and well in his latest, “The French Dispatch.”
The screening in the theater drew a crowd that felt like pre-pandemic normal life again when the audience laughed in unison throughout the quirky film.
“The French Dispatch” is about an American outpost from Liberty, Kansas, based in the fictional town of Ennui-sur-Blase, France. My French is rusty, but I am fairly certain “ennui” means “boredom” in English.
Ennui is a somewhat sleepy town that is outlined through the funny overview given by Herbsaint Sazerac (played by Owen Wilson), the “bike-riding journalist.”
Despite the sleepy nature of the town, the movie was fast-paced, making it somewhat hard to follow at times as dialogue switched between English and French in the three story lines.
The fictional French Dispatch felt like an homage to The New Yorker magazine, which easily could be missed by a viewer who is not an avid reader of the older copies or the journalists of the The New Yorker (nor a recent journalism graduate).
Nonetheless, you don’t need to have a degree in journalism or knowledge of the early New Yorker days to enjoy this colorful and lively film — even though there are portions of it in black and white.
The movie opens with the editorial team discussing which stories to cut from their upcoming print magazine because they are reaching their page limit, which is most journalists’ nightmare: having to cut something they’re fond of.
The film delivers playful storytelling through three stories that will be in the upcoming print magazine. Each of the stories is uniquely narrated by the journalist who writes it.
The narration is not forced, which makes the viewer feel as if they are a part of the drama and not simply watching the events unfold in front of them — a powerful tool that Anderson employed for this movie.
The first story, “The Concrete Masterpiece,” falls under the arts and artists category of the magazine, as it covers a “tortured” artist, in prison on a double homicide charge, who paints miraculous abstraction. It’s narrated by the journalist, explaining the rise and fall of the artist, Moses Rosenthaler (played by Benicio del Toro), at an art gallery.
All three stories are uniquely narrated in a way that I haven’t seen done in a movie since “Big Fish” by Tim Burton. Meaning, the storytelling is the entire film, but it doesn’t feel like work to be paying attention and listening to all the details that accompany written word. The narration falls to the background and you’re left with the journey of the journalist and characters in the written story for the magazine.
However, there are moments throughout all three fictional stories that bring you back to the journalist telling the story, almost as a reminder of the reality of journalism.
For example, the third story, written by journalist Roebuck Wright (played by Jeffery Wright), is to be about a chef; except, it takes a turn to follow a much more exciting heist and kidnapping story, with the chef as a footnote. This is a relatable situation, because sometimes a journalist can anticipate telling one story, but the reporting in the field leads down an entirely new path.
That decision adds to the unique dynamic between the editor, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (played by Bill Murray), and Wright because the editor becomes upset that the story isn’t about food for the taste and smell section of the magazine.
This scene appears toward the end of the film but perfectly highlights the unique relationship between journalist and editor. Everyone in the theater found the humor in it, but it had a different meaning for me, since I work closely with my editors every week when I have to meet my deadline.
The argument in the film is what someone might expect between journalist and editor, but it leans more on the side of fiction rather than reality. Regardless, I will look past it because overall the film was a refreshingly new take on fun journalism.
It is a typical Wes Anderson film: Up to the second story, it is somewhat disorienting as you’re trying to adjust and figure out all of the pieces. However, the beauty of this film is that it is not entirely straightforward in its storytelling, since the stories are outlandish and unique.
Overall, it is a fresh journalist’s dream, as it covered the interesting magazine stories and the relationship between editor and writer, yet anyone can marvel at the liveliness that is brought to the big screen with this movie through the unique plot and creative characters.
