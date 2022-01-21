2021 was the year movies were back in theaters, even though audiences didn’t always return to meet them. As 2022 begins, I’m logging my 10 favorites from last year, often films I felt were overlooked at the time of their release. Hopefully, many of them will find second life beyond the box office, either as rewards contenders or simply as a new discovery for someone looking a little off the beaten path. I count each one of them as a blessing in a world that often feels like it could use some.
10. “No Sudden Move”
Set in a grim, stagnant, 1950s Detroit, “No Sudden Move” is a dense crime thriller about how the big guys live large while the little guys suffer the consequences. Steven Soderbergh’s latest effort, released on HBO Max, is a thoughtful movie that requires your full attention to track all of its vagaries, but the chasing down of its threads is one of its significant pleasures. Another is its performances, including an anchoring turn by Don Cheadle as a smart but cornered small-time crook and a sadly comedic turn by David Harbour as a hapless, pathetic corporate thief.
9. “The Matrix Resurrections”
“The Matrix Resurrections” isn’t the very best movie of 2021, but it may be the most interesting. Debuting 19 years after the tepidly-received sequels to 1999’s mind-bending action blockbuster, the fourth entry in the Matrix franchise is just as personal and weird as its three companion films – and indeed, as any of the films in the Wachowski Sisters’ canon, despite this outing only being directed and co-written by one sister, Lana. At times, the film, about a man trapped in a computer simulation by sentient AI, reads as deeply ambivalent about the knock-on effect of the original “Matrix” two decades later, and especially about the creation of this new movie, which reportedly came to be after Warner Bros. told the Wachowskis that a new franchise entry would be made with or without their involvement. Regardless, the movie overflows with ideas, and if the action isn’t as good as in the other three films, watching a visionary filmmaker spill their guts on celluloid makes up for it.
8. “Wrath of Man”
An English language Guy Richie remake of the 2004 French film “Cash Truck,” “Wrath of Man” is a tight, mean little heist thriller with a goofy premise: A career criminal (Jason Statham) gets a job with an armored truck service in order to catch the armored car robbers who killed his son. All foreboding and machismo, the movie holds together courtesy of a crackling heist climax and an excellent, brooding score by Christopher Bernstead.
7. “The Green Knight”
An adaptation of the medieval poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” this shortened-title version directed by David Lowery turns the well-trodden tale of chivalry into a parable of millennial malaise. Dev Patel’s Gawain is adrift in his courtly circumstance, with a vague idea that he’s not living up to his heroic potential but completely clueless of how to distinguish himself or what it is a hero is even supposed to do. He doesn’t embark on his brave journey so much as bob along in its current, a witness to that generation’s end of history as much as people my age are witness to our own – with the added benefit that Gawain’s time period is fantastical and lovingly shot, one of the most gorgeous looking movies I’ve seen in the theater in a long time. The film’s final moments are among the strongest of the year, featuring a brief exchange of dialogue that’s stuck with me since I saw it.
6. “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Thanks to the extended consideration period, it was up for consideration at last year’s Oscars, but “Judas and the Black Messiah” was actually a 2021 release. The tale of the FBI’s 1969 assassination of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Chicago, Shaka King’s feature benefits from the horrifying true subject matter, a stacked cast and an excellent ratcheting of rising tension, only exacerbated if you know Hampton’s ultimate fate going in. However, the element that really pushes the film over the top is Daniel Kaluuya’s portrayal of Hampton: charismatic, revolutionary, compassionate, and, contrary to many traditional portrayals of the Black Panthers, even unifying. It’s well worth watching even if you know Hampton’s story, but especially if you don’t.
5. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
A biopic about disgraced televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is a strange subject for beloved comedy director Michael Showalter, but whatever attracted him to the project resulted in a product well worth the time of everyone who worked on it. When it came out, the movie primarily received plaudits for its performances, particularly the prosthetics-caked efforts of Jessica Chastain as the title character and Andrew Garfield as her husband Jim. While the leads are indeed good (as is Cherry Jones as Tammy’s mother), I was very taken with the film’s humane, conversant screenplay, which deals with matters of faith in a much more understanding, nuanced way than I’ve seen in many other films (while still holding the two characters at its center responsible for their actions).
4. “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”
The best comedy I saw in 2021, “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar” joins 2020’s “Tenet” in the camp of movies that probably benefited from COVID-19, all things considered. Like “Tenet,” “Barb and Star” was a film with a lot of expectations riding on it (“Tenet’’ was directed by Christopher Nolan, “Barb and Star” is the follow-up to writer team Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s smash hit “Bridesmaids”), and like “Tenet,” it’s a movie so strange and off-kilter that it likely would not have hit with mass audiences the way its studio would want, given its pedigree. In that regard, I hope that the vastly reduced theatrical expectations of the last few years award everyone involved a cinematic mulligan. Give Wiig and Mumolo more money to make another comedy classic, and let this movie – about a couple of middle-age singles who accidentally save the world while on vacation at an all-inclusive Florida resort – achieve the cult classic status it undeniably deserves.
3. “Pig”
A sort of anti-“John Wick,” “Pig” is a strange little movie about a hermit ex-chef (Nicolas Cage) who is forced to return to the high-stakes Portland restaurant scene when his beloved truffle-hunting pig is stolen. What follows is a strange, winding journey, alternating between heartfelt conversations about lost loved ones and sequences that border on urban fantasy, all buoyed by an all-in, focused performance from Cage. I want to watch this one again; there’s a lot here about loss and one’s priorities in life, making the film feel surprisingly grounded despite its off-kilter subject matter.
2. “West Side Story”
While the original “West Side Story” is a classic, the film adaptation of the stage musical adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” contains within it a few inherent, “how do you fix this?” flaws when it comes to its story and structure. What an impressive feat, then, that director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner not only make the best possible version of a story that has those flaws, but they take some of those flaws and recontextualize them into strengths. The rival race gangs feel more real and threatening, New York City feels more vibrant and alive, and the central romance feels more ill-advised, passionate, and doomed. And, of course, it’s Spielberg: Everything looks colorful, dynamic, and incredible; the song and dance numbers soar to the heavens; and the casting and performances are rock solid.
1. “The Last Duel”
A box office dud when it debuted in October, it feels like “The Last Duel” is already receiving a bit of a critical reevaluation. It absolutely should: It is the sort of epic adult drama that is seldom made anymore, with four great lead performances, lavish production design, the best filmed violence of the year and a screenplay that unfolds itself in your head long after the credits have rolled. Based on the true story of the last time a legal duel was fought in France, director Ridley Scott’s journey into the 14th century seems to showcase everything and everyone caught within its lens. Frequently exciting, horrifying, and even a little funny, the film sucks you into its world to such a degree that when the titular event arrives, you’re on the edge of your seat just as much as the characters. Beyond the tension, however, the multi-perspective screenplay (written by stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, as well as Nicole Holocener) also has more on its mind: an examination of the seemingly eternal injustices not only of sexual violence against women, but how the societal consequences of that violence are organized to further destroy their victims.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for the Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
