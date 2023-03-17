Third season continues to prove depth and comedy can co-exist
When AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso” came onto the screen, it brought some much-needed light and levity into an otherwise dark world.
Social distancing was the order of the day, the nation was grappling with racial tensions following the death of George Floyd, and political divisions were at an all-time high leading up to the 2020 election. It seemed as if everything in the world was fracturing. But Ted Lasso came onto the screen with his golly-gee-whiz grin, telling us to believe in hope again, and offering us his weird, funny, but effective pep talks. And somehow it was a half an hour of entertainment where we learned to laugh and love again.
The story setup was simple: Ted Lasso moves from Kansas City to London to coach the soccer team AFC Richmond in London, and though he didn’t know it at the time, he was being set up to fail. His optimism may have bordered on toxic positivity – the kind that smiles and says “Everything’s great” but fails to openly admit life’s difficulties – but in the show’s first season, Ted reminded us that we can believe in hope, and learn to love and forgive through the really hard things. Ted showed us what it’s like to work through our emotions while learning how to break that toxic positivity habit in the second season. And despite the show’s seemingly dark themes, it’s proven to be chock full of laughter and light, a dose of feel-good entertainment with meaningful messages.
In the show’s assumed final season premier – though rumors of a possible fourth season swirl – the first episode opens with pundits giving Richmond a dead-last finish prediction following the team’s promotion to the Premier league. That prediction angers team owner Rebecca, whose nemesis and ex-husband Rupert is now the new owner of rival team West Ham United. Ted, after sending his son home to the U.S. after a six-week break in London, must now motivate and coach his team, which he does with his unusual style of funny-but-true metaphors, but this time without former Richmond “kit boy” and coach Nate, who left at the end of last season to coach West Ham United. Meanwhile, Keeley Jones is learning how to run the show at her new PR firm while navigating a fractured relationship with Roy.
What made “Ted Lasso” special in past seasons was more than just the golly-whiz personality and humor of Ted Lasso. It was the characters. It was being able to immerse yourself with these people we’ve fallen in love with, who we’ve gotten to know like friends – watching them make mistakes, or learn and grow. And it was their camaraderie, their humor they have together, and the love they have for one another, despite their flaws, sins, and struggles.
Watching the first episode alone reminded me how much I’ve missed these characters: Ted’s humor along with his emotional journey, Keeley and Rebecca’s friendship, Roy’s tender side masked by his gruff interior, and members of the team who bring joy and fun to the show.
“Ted Lasso” is just as dense as past seasons, but with longer episodes reaching up to the 50-minute mark, we’re getting deeper into the side character’s plots. Aside from various character’s arcs, the personalities of any of these characters could easily become a spin-off show – though of course none of them would have the distinct perky attitude of Ted.
With what I’ve seen so far, “Ted Lasso” season three is bound to be a welcome return to the feel-good dramedy. It appears as if it’s going to wade in the darker stories of mental health and working through painful relationships. How will Rebecca and Ted both continue to heal from their respective divorces? Will Ted continue to confront his positive-attitude mask he used to hide from his wounds? How will the team – Ted, especially – work through Nate’s betrayal of him last season? Will Nate grow out of his insecurities into a healthy coach? What will Jamie do when confronted with his own ego problems?
I don’t know, but the first four episodes puts those questions at the forefront, reminding me to work through the hard things with hope. It still keeps its signature comedy and its spark of optimism – the non-toxic kind. And even if it’s none of those things, it’ll simply be nearly an hour’s worth of feel-good entertainment.
“Ted Lasso” is for sure the show to watch.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.