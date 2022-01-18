Apocalyptic TV shows have taken on new meaning as we have lived through the pandemic for almost two full years now. I am always hesitant to start shows based on a “humanity-killing flu” because I like watching TV to escape, not think of all the real ways in which it could come true.
I was never a “Walking Dead” fan because, in my mind, it felt like a plausible apocalypse and scared me into never watching past the first episode as a result. Yes, I know it is silly to think zombies could overrun humanity, but it became evident that a different apocalyptic genre may be entertaining.
“Station Eleven” is a new show on HBO that follows groups of different people and how they have managed to survive a flu pandemic that kills many people and disrupts the world as they know it.
What’s different about “Station Eleven” is that it isn’t as violent as most zombie apocalypse TV shows or movies, which is more engaging and not as nail-bitingly stressful.
On top of that, “Station Eleven” wouldn’t even be classified as a thriller. It feels more true-to-life than any other apocalyptic show or movie because the characters survive a life-altering flu that changes existence. I’m sure many people would see a subtle similarity between current events and the show.
The first episode was more relatable now than it would have been three years ago. It showed the calm and normalcy of the characters’ lives before the deadly storm. It felt eerily similar to how it felt in March 2020, when people were hearing whispers about a virus that was spreading in parts of the world. The show takes it to an extreme that is luckily not our true reality. But in the eerie relatability, the first episode does a great job to set the show up by giving the viewer the understanding and background of how life was before the flu. My favorite scene in that first episode, which felt true to life, is when the main character goes to a store and fills several shopping carts full of stuff to prepare.
This show wouldn’t have resonated with me as much as it does if the world wasn’t living through a pandemic in real time. It makes one wonder how many other shows and movies of this same genre are being made, since this is as good a time as any to create an apocalyptic show.
As the show progresses, it gives the reader helpful markers about what the viewer is seeing, whether it is before or after life changes. In this regard, it requires some attention, since the show time hops around a bit, from the start of surviving to 20 years later to before the flu.
The name of the show comes from a fictional book, written by a character before the flu. It falls into the hands of other characters and it becomes a second storyline in how they read it to escape their realities. It is interesting how the writers of the show fold the book’s story into the broader plot of the show, because it adds another element of depth to the characters involved.
Each episode progressed the story into a larger, more entangled narrative that follows a few different groups of people through their time in this new world. Each episode is dedicated to furthering one story line, which helps for clarity as it jumps around in time and from character to character.
My one issue with alternating stories from episode to episode is that some storylines are more interesting, so it was a bummer to start an episode about a different character and be left hanging on the other storyline.
Despite that personal preference, each episode furthers the story and fills in pieces that were missing in a logical way.
It may sound confusing by explanation, but it is written well enough to not be a confusing story but easy to follow. Every episode thus far is building up to the final, which I am eagerly awaiting to be released.
In trying to pinpoint why the show is good, I have come to the conclusion that it is the interconnectedness of the characters. Shows or movies that seem to follow entirely different groups of people, but then bring everyone together, allow the viewer to feel as though there are no loose ends or pointless characters.
There is one more episode to be released, and the most recently released episode answered the final question mark the viewer was left with.
I am eager to see how the story ends for the characters in the same way that I am eager to see an end to our current pandemic.
