“Star Wars” is a beloved franchise that spans my entire lifetime, touches a part of my parents, and certainly reaches younger generations now with the newest additions to the story.

Disney+ has released a handful of TV series that are interwoven chronologically between the main six chapters of the “Star Wars” franchise. None of the spin-offs need to be watched in order to understand the “Star Wars” story as a whole, but the script writing and storytelling of them make them worthy of viewership.

Tags

Load comments