“Star Wars” is a beloved franchise that spans my entire lifetime, touches a part of my parents, and certainly reaches younger generations now with the newest additions to the story.
Disney+ has released a handful of TV series that are interwoven chronologically between the main six chapters of the “Star Wars” franchise. None of the spin-offs need to be watched in order to understand the “Star Wars” story as a whole, but the script writing and storytelling of them make them worthy of viewership.
I think the creators of the new shows had a steep task to create something that viewers hadn’t already seen in the movies, but maintain the integrity of the “Star Wars” theme. They executed that endeavor to not show viewers something we had already seen but further the lore of characters and the plot.
Below is my ranking order of the top four spin-off shows.
4. “The Mandalorian”
“The Mandalorian” is set after the sixth episode, “Return of the Jedi,” with relative peace in the galaxy. Despite how much I loved “The Mandalorian” initially, it has fallen into its formulaic rhythm of discovering a problem and reaching a solution by the end of each episode.
As much as I enjoy the story of Din Djarin and Grogu traversing the universe together, the plot of the show stays close to the belt with the sole focus on the two of them. It’s fun and exciting, but other shows excel ahead.
3. “The Book of Boba Fett”
“The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” happen around the same time as there are a few crossovers on both of their shows. Boba Fett’s story picks up right where he is left in the desert after episode six, “Return of the Jedi.”
This show could have gone one of two ways in which the viewer sees the same Boba Fett from the movies who is a bad guy. Instead, the writers of this show offer quite a redemption arc for Fett as he sets out to take claim of the Hutt empire on Tatooine. It’s a great addition to the franchise.
2. “Obi Wan Kenobi”
In “Obi Wan Kenobi,” we meet Jedi Master Kenobi in hiding after the Jedi temple was overrun in “Revenge of the Sith.” Some time has passed between the two and Darth Vader has fallen into his role as a Sith Lord.
We see a new side to Kenobi in this story as a more humble man still reeling from his failure with his Padawan Anakin Skywalker. Despite him licking his wounds, he is faced with protecting a young Princess Leia after she was taken by empire forces from her home. This journey he goes on ends up bringing him face to face with his former apprentice, who has a much different face now.
Unlike the movies, the shows have time to dig deeper into the character development of both Kenobi and Vader, which makes it worth it to watch on its own.
1. ”Andor”
“Andor,” in my opinion adds the most to the actual plot of the first six chapters in the Star Wars saga. “Andor” is placed in between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope,” and more specifically, “Andor” leads up to “Rogue One,” the final scene of which blends into the opening scene of “A New Hope.”
It follows a portion of Cassian Andor’s life before he got involved with the Rebel Alliance, and eventually met his demise in “Rogue One.” This show adds the most back story to the general plot of the next movies to come. Andor, a hustler trying to make money and stay alive, unknowingly takes a job that offers people around the universe a glimmer of hope through the dark times. The plot of this show tees up the rebellion that is a focal point in the later movies, making it entirely worth the watch.
