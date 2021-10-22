Streaming services seem to release copious amounts of content to keep their subscribers hooked and interested. Every time I log onto a service, there’s a new show calling for my attention. With the constant new content, I classify most of the original shows and movies on streaming services as a “watch once” show because they’re typically not that high caliber.
There are a select few that are exempt from this purgatory of viewership in my mind. The show “Dead to Me” is one of those exceptions when it came out a few years ago on Netflix, which has two seasons so far with a third on the way. The subject matter of the show is about the death of a select few characters, but it is a lively, entertaining show that can fill an afternoon, day or few weeks with a few laughs.
The beginning of the show does not shed a lot of light on who the characters are and what their true intentions might be to keep up the suspenseful drama. But as the story unfolds, characters reveal themselves, which furthers interesting dynamics and conflict.
Judy Hale (played by Linda Cardellini) is a mysterious interloper into the life of the main character, Jen Harding, whose husband was killed in a car accident until the story unfolds a few episodes in.
The widow Jen (played by Christina Applegate) and Judy become a humorous dynamic of a unique friendship based on secrets and suspense.
There is some foul language displayed by the duo, so I wouldn’t recommend this to be a show you watch with the family.
I am only half-embarrassed to admit that I enjoy spending an entire day watching a season of a show on a binge; I simply cannot pull myself away from the events that unfold on the screen.
All good pilot episodes end on the cliff hanger that brings viewers to episode two. “Dead to Me” not only does that well in the pilot but with every episode. All the characters have secrets that bubble up, threatening to spill over in each chapter of the season.
Another reason I enjoy this show is because it gets to the point. The viewer is filled in on the backstory of the characters quickly in the suspenseful comedy-drama, which is a great genre that caters to many people.
I don’t enjoy a show that keeps the viewer in the dark for more than three episodes. But these are quick 30-minute episodes that were directed and written in a way to omit extra fluff or unnecessary content that typically wastes time in shows.
Also, I am not a fan of loose ends, and I have noticed that these “watch once” shows open a thread to a story but never touch on it again. Having unanswered questions at the end of a season is unsettling.
It is a clever show to watch that quickly progresses without too many confusing plot lines that require full attention. If you’re someone that likes to watch shows while playing on their iPad or scrolling on social media, this will work, though “Dead to Me” is worth your full attention.
Sometimes it seems that a sequel or second season is pushing the limits on the initial story idea, but “Dead to Me” season two is a well-thought-out sequel.
Season two is the same fast-paced story and sharp-witted dialogue between the characters. Although it does follow the same equation of the first season, I am nervous for season three.
I think the same general plot can be well done two times at most. However, I will be sitting down to binge season three whenever it airs.
I recommended it to my parents after I watched it and they enjoyed it (almost) as much as I did, so if you’re on the hunt for a new quick show, “Dead to Me” could fit the bill.
