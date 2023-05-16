On the streets of downtown Los Angeles on a warm early November day more than a decade ago, I wandered with an old friend who had recently moved to town. Both English and writing nerds, we were talking about great TV shows to watch. I had been a “Castle” fan ever since the airing of episode one. Four seasons later, as we passed by the show’s filming locations in the city, I was ready to rattle off my list of reasons why it was the best thing network TV was producing.
“Castle” was a crime procedural show on ABC featuring best-selling mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), who follows around NYPD homicide detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) as research, helping crack cases.
“It’s a funny mystery show,” I said to my friend. At the time, that wasn’t really a thing on TV. Other procedural shows were just too dark for my taste, but “Castle” was lighter. The Nathan Fillion brand of humor is perfect for Castle’s annoying but lovable character, and Beckett’s both real and feigned exasperation at his antics lent a levity to a typically dark and grim style of show. Fellow detectives Javier Esposito (Jon Huertas) and Kevin Ryan (Seamus Dever), medical examiner Lanie Parish (Tamala Jones), along with Castle’s mother Martha Rogers (Susan Sullivan) and daughter Alexis Castle (Molly Quinn) add levity, too, in addition to giving our main characters a real family feel.
“Andrew Marlowe is a plotting genius,” I said of the show’s creator. A good murder mystery should keep a person guessing as to who the killer is. It lets enough clues out to help us follow along, but keeps us from guessing until the very end. Marlowe and his team came out with episode after episode of intriguing murders, filled with twists and turns that surprised me as well as made sense. The themes of the murders were also intriguing and “zeitgeist,” marking interesting trends and subcultures, like the show’s Grimms’ tale-themed show or a zombie-themed show.
However, what set “Castle” apart wasn’t just the comedic touch to the drama, or the fascinating murder mysteries, but the plotting. Other showrunners seemed to cause drama for drama’s sake. Yes, you have to have bad things happen to your characters – characters with a perfectly awesome life are boring – but there didn’t seem to be any forethought as to what that drama should be. It was a rhythm repeated by many shows, though I saw it most with Shonda Rhimes.
Andrew Marlowe created plot points and mysteries that jived, that he had seemingly thought of well beforehand – twists and turns he seemed to pre-plan that were shocking and also made sense. He did this with numerous mystery arcs — the biggest was the mystery of Beckett’s mother’s murder — but also with the mystery of figuring out who Castle’s father is, and a nefarious and skilled serial killer who pops up every once in a while. Marlowe had a thorough understanding of plotting those mysteries, knowing how to tug on those strings at various points along the series ways, weaving an intricate story that still makes me marvel at his ability to map out such episodes.
After eight seasons and 173 episodes, the show was canceled, but it was an underrated show adored by fans, including me.
