Agatha Christie spinoff movie lacks thrill, but brings lighter tone to ‘whodunnit’ movie
If there’s one thing a good “whodunnit” should have, it’s mystery and intrigue.
“See How They Run” definitely had those moments of intrigue, some mystery, and a bit of humor. But despite a cast that had every opportunity to shine, the film was underwhelming, filled with missed opportunities for comedy, for plot twists, for better character arcs. However its lackluster storytelling, though, there was an air of fun and excitement in the Agatha Christie spoof.
The movie is a spin on Christie’s real-life 1952 play “The Mousetrap,” which served as the backdrop for the movie – and the murder. In the film adaptation, a movie is set to be produced by Hollywood of “The Mousetrap.” Behind the stage, a murder takes place during the show’s celebration of 100 shows, and thus comes our detectives. The movie makes a point to make fun of the “whodunnit” type movies and books, especially Agatha Christie’s works. It was a schtick that worked in theory but not practice, offering nothing more than a reminder of what we are to expect, diverting our attention away from the story rather than embellishing it with trinkets of curious fun or perhaps a red herring or two.
Soiraise Ronan saves the movie with a standout performance of an over-eager constable aiming to learn on the job for a hopeful promotion to sergeant. Ronan makes her mark as nearly the sole laugh-getter as Constable Stalker, who rushes to judgment and has an exuberance for murder mysteries, celebrities and films, and talks a lot. Her comedic timing is gold, promoting her as Hollywood royalty the way her character fawns over a fictional actors. She’s less witty in this role than clumsily funny, bumbling her way about her job, but the character stands out as the shining piece of fun in an otherwise mediocre movie.
In contrast, Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) is far less enthusiastic – even dismissive of his work, altogether, at times. He finds solace in some glasses of gin, and has a penchant for naps and oversleeping, while his green counterpart pushes his buttons unintentionally. Rockwell gets a few laughs, but his sob story takes more center stage than any other character – the one hope for any character development at all. Could Rockwell have added more to the role? Sure. But, unfortunately, I’m not sure he was meant to.
The film’s editing in some strange cuts and edits, like synchronizing multiple shots to show what was happening at the same time, or adding in a whimsical dream sequence that seemed a little out of place. It was unique, a way to stand out in a slew of murder mystery films coming out right now. But I’m not sure it helped terribly in the matter, and sometimes confused the audience.
I was hopeful the story would take more twists and turns than it did. At the end, not being able to guess the murderer is what really gets me, and figuring out why and how at the end makes it all the more exciting. I’m happy to inform you I wasn’t able to guess who did it. (Though I viewed the movie with a friend, who did guess correctly.) But regardless of whether or not we figured out who the murderer was or not, the reveal and the backstory was far less of a twist than I had hoped. That being said, the backstory made all the more sense – it simply would’ve come off better if the lead-up had delivered more of some hints, so when the note dropped, it connected.
Unfortunately, much was left to be desired for more flavor of the characters. The only glimpses of the other characters came at times when they needed to interview the cast and crew of the play, or when they had to go to the constable for information. There was room to develop at least one other character more, and I would have preferred to see more tidbits in place for at least Constable Stalker, and even more for Inspector Stoppard. There was simply no room given, though it was there.
But despite its faults, it was yet a moderately good murder mystery – certainly not as dark as Agatha Christie would’ve liked, but not all-together completely lighthearted, either. It’s a good flick for a Friday night, when action and drama movies are too much after a long workweek, but you want something a little more intriguing than a comedy.
In truth, this would make a good play – just like the inspiration and the backdrop for the movie itself.
