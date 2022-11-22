A peculiar fact about me is that my favorite animal on this planet is a shark. There are hundreds of different species of shark that glide through the seas, so to further specify; my favorite kind is a blue shark. It is quite different from the typical image of a great white, since they don’t grow that large and have smaller mouths that could possibly only bite someone’s hand – which they wouldn’t.

I try to avoid the click bait shows or movies that portray sharks as man-eating beasts who were put on the Earth to kill humans. So coming across the documentary “Playing with Sharks” by National Geographic was a rare find in this saturated entertainment market that seethes for killer-shark flicks.

