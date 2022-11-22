A peculiar fact about me is that my favorite animal on this planet is a shark. There are hundreds of different species of shark that glide through the seas, so to further specify; my favorite kind is a blue shark. It is quite different from the typical image of a great white, since they don’t grow that large and have smaller mouths that could possibly only bite someone’s hand – which they wouldn’t.
I try to avoid the click bait shows or movies that portray sharks as man-eating beasts who were put on the Earth to kill humans. So coming across the documentary “Playing with Sharks” by National Geographic was a rare find in this saturated entertainment market that seethes for killer-shark flicks.
“Playing with Sharks” follows the life of Australian conservationist Valerie Taylor, and how she dedicated her life to teaching and showing humanity a truer image of sharks and shark behavior.
She and her husband, Ron, were underwater photographers and divers in the 1960s through the 1980s when the general public had never seen most aquatic life in its natural habitat. The couple were enlisted to help film raw footage for the movie “Jaws” (which I have still never seen, and refuse to at this point). The pair shot the footage in good faith because they liked the idea of a fictional shark movie; however, the anti-shark movement that followed the blockbuster is what they spent the rest of their lives trying to combat.
The documentary is as thrilling as the shark horror films made today because they dove in uncharted waters as some of the first people to free dive and interact with sharks in open water to prove the fallacy of “Jaws.”
As a way to prove that sharks are not prone to eat humans, they dive into an area with a shiver of blue sharks and adamantly try to get the sharks to bite them. They wanted to prove the power of a sharks jaws aren’t as strong as presumed. Their dangerous experiment as shark bait proved that a shark’s jaws are not as powerful and that sharks don’t view humans as a tasty meal.
The nail-biting footage of the dive team’s expeditions are more thrilling than any shark horror movie that available to watch. It is a documentary about adventure in far off places with creatures that are rarely seen in their natural habitat. I think a fear of the ocean and sharks can be reduced when people can learn and observe how an animal behaves when it is calm and not under stress. This show offers a heaping serving of that reality to its viewers.
Hearing from individuals who made it their life’s mission to prove people wrong and show the true nature of sharks is an exceptional narrative that should be shared and heard more. Throughout her career, Valerie compared sharks to dogs, saying they don’t have hands to inspect something. Rather, they have their mouths, which happen to have sharp teeth in them.
A similar comparison I have heard often is that sharks are akin to lions. Lions are the top predators in their habitats and are needed to keep the ecosystem healthy. However, attitudes toward lions differ from sharks, and “Playing with Sharks” can offer viewers a new outlook on the animal.
This program is a great segue for someone who has a fear of sharks anytime they step into the ocean to gain a different perspective of how they actually behave around humans.
