The latest addition to the binge-worthy-show list is Netflix’s “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.” Based on the (rather lengthy) title, I assumed it would be scary, but it is more so a parody of all the classic horror films and shows based on mysterious circumstances.
The viewer is taken on a chaotic journey with the main character Anna (Kristen Bell), a rather unreliable woman who drinks bottles — not glasses — of wine at a time while taking medication prescribed to her.
In the first episode, we get a little backstory for Anna. Then the show cuts to the chase when one evening, a slightly tipsy Anna looks out her window and witnesses a murder in the home across the street. She calls the police, they investigate and find that no murder took place — ala the classic film “Rear Window.”
Paralleling with how most murder shows and movies play out, Anna decides to discover the truth for herself if the police won’t do it. On her mission for the truth, she questions her sanity constantly, casting doubt for the viewer, as well.
While typically Bell is not my cup of tea in movies or shows, she brought a lot to this scatter-minded character, which was fun to watch.
I found her character relatable and funny as it followed the trope of nosy neighbors, which is always a funny interpretation of reality.
The script felt well-written and alive with humor as it poked fun at all the shows that aim to be meaningful through quotes or the actions of the characters. More humor is found in the unreliability of Anna’s mind and thought process which sends her on a wild goose chase to uncover the truth. I could see a more “serious” production following a similar plot and falling flat because the funny nature of this series elevated the storyline.
It was an easily digestible eight-episode season of 30-minute episodes.
This show kept me guessing from minute to minute, but it didn’t feel overdone or exhausting to keep up with. Some shows feel like the writers are just trying to fill in time with underwhelming plot points and twists; “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” is not that type of show.
A surprise ending is difficult for me to find in TV shows because it’s enjoyable to analyze them until I solve it like a puzzle. But I was taken aback by the surprise ending in this show because of its parody-esque plot.
There were several times I was certain I knew where it would go, and was wrong each time about calling who committed the suspected murder, and I’ll admit I simply didn’t see it coming.
There are some bad reviews on this show, and truth be told it’s nothing groundbreaking. But it is a fun take on a serious genre of TV and movies that has an entertaining plot. Watching it with an open mind will allow you to appreciate it for what it is: a fun, entertaining show that won’t give you nightmares, unlike the genre it is poking fun at.
