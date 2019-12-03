The Scandia City Council enthusiastically agreed to support a plan to renovate the Water Tower Barn and further develop the surrounding area to be used as an arts and heritage center.
Located northeast of the Olinda Trail and Oakhill Road intersection, the Water Tower Barn would be part of a larger indoor/outdoor community development project for the benefit of all residents.
The effort is being led by the Scandia Heritage Alliance, a recently formed non-profit dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historic Scandia buildings.
The group outlined its multi-year plan at the Nov. 11 City Council meeting. Its long-term goal is to create a site that celebrates the arts and cultural heritage of Scandia by providing an inclusive center and amphitheater that will host arts and heritage exhibitions, provide stage space for small productions, and be available as a gathering space.
Scandia Heritage Alliance will explore grant options and requested that the city submit a request for state bonding in 2021 and 2022 to fund the project. They also proposed leasing the Lower Commons for 50 years at a $1 per year.
Scandia Heritage Alliance agreed to assume responsibility for determining the viability of the site, raising funds for the restoration and submitting a plan for operational independence.
The council was supportive of the plan and how it will add to the growth of Scandia.
“It’s to add to the viability of the downtown. It draws people there and to the downtown. It makes it more of a hub to build around,” Mayor Christine Maefsky said.
Internet Action Committee
After the city accepted applications, community members John Carney, K.C. Douglas, Cathy Mackiewicz, Marschall Smith, and Robert Wilmers were appointed to the Internet Action Committee. Councilman Steve Kronmiller pointed out that four of the five applicants are from the same neighborhood. While they meet the advertised criteria, he argued that they might not be an accurate representation of the entire community. City Administrator Ken Cammilleri suggested the council appoint the five applicants and consider adding more members in the future. The council agreed and will continue to accept applications for additional committee members.
Credit card payments
The council also discussed contracting with a company to allow the city to accept credit card payments for fees and fines. Staff members receive requests daily from customers who want to pay with a credit card.
A contract will be presented to the council at a following meeting for future discussion.
Other items discussed at the meeting include the following:
• Randy and Robin Leiter were awarded the Good Neighbor Award in recognition of their generosity towards their neighbors after the tornado this summer.
• The council certified unpaid charges for the 201 Sewer System for collection with property taxes.
