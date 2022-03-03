About half-way through “The Batman,” the 11th theatrically released Batman movie in the last 33 years (plus a few more in which Batman appears in a supporting role), I realized something: We have reached a point where “Batman movie” is a film genre unto itself. There are genre conventions to be considered beyond (or, in “The Batman’s” case, instead of) whether the film is a good movie or even a good superhero movie. “The Batman” is primarily interested in proving its bona fides within its own burgeoning subgenre.
Case in point: I don’t have to tell you who Batman is. You already know; the movie knows you know, so it dispenses with the origins and introductions and dives right into its story. At times, this is a relief; I never need to see another movie where Bruce Wayne’s mom’s pearls fall to the ground in an alley. On the other hand, the movie takes this shorthand way too far. There is a moment when Bruce (played here by Robert Pattinson) confesses his deep familial love for his grievously injured butler Alfred (Andy Serkis), and the movie expects us to have an emotional reaction to this, despite these characters spending only about five minutes of screen time together before this scene. “You get it!” the movie seems to bark at us. “Batman cares about Alfred!”
Anyway, the plot: An early-in-his career Batman is fighting a losing battle against street crime in Gotham City when he becomes obsessed with stopping the killing spree of The Riddler (Paul Dano), who is roving the city, popping off corrupt government officials in ways reminiscent of the “Saw” movies and sending videos of the killings to the local news. For some reason, Batman and Police Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright, always welcome) care much more about stopping The Riddler than they do uncovering the corruption plot involving these officials, who have undoubtedly contributed to more death and suffering than anything The Riddler is doing. The pair of detectives gallivant around the city trying to find clues to The Riddler’s identity as he leaves a series of taunting riddles for Batman to discover. Occasionally, they are joined by a never-named Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), who moonlights as a burglar in between shifts at a club owned by secondary villain The Penguin (Colin Farrell, unrecognizable under makeup).
More than anything, “The Batman” seems to be in conversation with other Batman movies, like Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy and especially Zack Snyder’s “Batman v. Superman.” The first proper Batman movie since Ben Affleck donned the cowl in multiple Snyder films, “The Batman” seeks to distinguish itself from its immediate predecessors by focusing more on Batman as a detective and making sure he doesn’t use guns or lethal force. There’s also some fiddling with his backstory (but not really), some freshman-dorm-level discussion about whether Batman is Bruce’s disguise or his real self, and some scenes where the film expects us to be very impressed that Batman notices crime scene evidence the police would have seen eventually.
The whole experience reminded me of reading a kind of mediocre Batman comic. That’s not to say there was no pleasure in it; there are moments to be enjoyed in such a thing, and there are a few in “The Batman.” I like that The Riddler actually employs riddles; I like Wright’s voice; I like that the action primarily consists of a decidedly non-bulked-up Pattison punching people in the head.
However, the movie has the same weaknesses as a mediocre Batman comic, too. Meaningless bleakness, dull philosophizing, grimy color palette, ripped-from-the-headlines provocation (the finale reads like a cross between the Capitol riot and a mass shooting), the suggestion of extreme violence without the temerity to actually show it for impact – all hallmarks of the mediocre Batman comic, except that a comic doesn’t take three hours to read. If you aren’t tired of Batman movies before the lights go down, you may be by the time “The Batman’s” credits finally roll.
Too often in my thinking about this film, I find myself falling into its trap – its insistence that you think of it as Batman movie first, actual movie second. Before I fully succumb and start talking about which second-tier Batman villains are being teased for future installments, some final thoughts: It’s way too long. It’s kind of dull. The action is OK but pretty sparse. The performances are all right. One more way it reminded me of a modern Batman comic: There has clearly been a ton of attention paid to making Batman feel like Batman, and yet this movie, with a cost exceeding the GDP of some small countries, features multiple instances of the word “judgment” being misspelled throughout its runtime.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
